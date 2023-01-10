Blanche E. Ausen, age 94, of Star Prairie passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Amery Hospital.
She was born April 14, 1928 the daughter of Edwin and Louise (Kluss) Everson on the family farm in the Town of Alden, Wisconsin. Blanche worked at the Strand Ski Company, a nanny for Cashman and did seasonal work at Friday Canning. On September 20, 1952, she married the love of her life, Neil Ausen. The couple was blessed with 4 sons and 2 daughters. Blanche was widowed in 1972. Following Neil’s death, she continued to help her sons farm and in retirement she cooked at meal sites. She was known for her cooking and cake decorating, she made all of her children’s wedding cakes, as well as in recent years she embroidered many beautiful projects and spent time reading. Blanche was an active member at East Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Louise Everson; husband, Neil Ausen; siblings, Anna (Lawrence) Johnson, Gladys (George) Heichel, Merlin (Mary Lou) Everson, George (Patsy) Everson, Irving Everson, Art (Edith) Everson, Lester Everson, Ruby Luehman; in-laws, Ole and Alice Ausen; and son-in-law, Kelvin Johnson.
Blanche is survived by her children, Wayne (Paula) Ausen, Scott (Cathy) Ausen, Barb Johnson, Merle (Nancy) Ausen, Beth Mondor, Barry (Becky) Ausen; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; brother, Floyd (Judy) Everson; and brother-in-law, Orvin Luehman.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at East Immanuel Lutheran Church, Amery. Visitation was on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 4-7 pm with Order of Eastern Star service beginning at 7:00 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, New Richmond. Visitation was also Wednesday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment was in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie.
Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.