Beverly Fall Sellent, age 89, passed away on September 17, 2022, at the Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond, WI. She was born the daughter of Levi and Viola (Erickson) Tolzman on November 11, 1932, near Balsam Lake, WI. A graduate of Balsam Lake High School, she married Harry Fall and they raised a loving family of seven children. In 1970 Bev and Harry purchased the Red Rooster Ballroom east of New Richmond and provided an upbeat community center for that area. After Harry’s untimely passing, Bev married Walter Sellent. For many years they continued the Red Rooster as the default area venue for weddings, anniversaries, dining, and a point of relaxation. Bev was the smiling friendly hostess and food preparer for untold family gatherings and celebrations at the Rooster. Bev and Walt retired to Mudhen Lake near Siren, WI, and traveled extensively in their motorhome. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Harry Fall and Walter Sellent, sons Gregory Fall and Steven Fall, son-in-law Craig Hansen, brothers-in-law Phillip Nelson, George Sellent, Bernard Sellent, and Clarence Sellent, and sisters-in-law Margaret Draves and Dorothy Werking. Bev is survived by brothers-in-law Clinton (Eleanore) Fall and Henry (Nila) Sellent, sister-in-law Sonja Nelson; children Linette (Patrick) Brown, Doug (Diane) Fall, Bruce Fall, Cindy (Don) Keilen, and Debbie Hansen; step children Judy (Al) Scherff, Kathy (Larry) Gowin, and Rick (JoAnn) Sellent; grandchildren Ryan (Teresa) Brown, Regan (Rachel) Brown, Megan (John) Kinder, Jason Fall, Marshall (Andrea) Fall, Matthew (Sarah) Fall, Nicole (Ryan) Shannon, Elizabeth Fall, Oliver Fall, Tamara Heutmaker, Michael Keilen, Daniel ( Julie) Keilen, Patrick Keilen, Steve (Trish) Keilen, Tyler Hansen, Sophie Hansen, John Hansen, Erica Maniak, and Jeremy (Kayla) Maniak; step grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A visitation will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A Prayer Service will be held at 3:00 pm following the visitation. Burial will take place at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
