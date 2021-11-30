Beverly A. Curtis, age 83 of Amery, WI died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Beverly Ann Curtis was born on May 20, 1938 in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of Vernon and Clara (Hoff) Fronning. She grew up in rural Fergus Falls, was baptized and confirmed at Aastad Lutheran Church and attended country school through 8th grade. Beverly attended Fergus Falls High School and graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis in 1956. After graduation, she worked a short time for Prudential Insurance Company. On October 4, 1958, Bev was married to James A. Curtis at St. Ann‘s Catholic in Turtle Lake, WI. Together they made their home in Lake Crystal, MN and began their family with the births of, Katherine, Patricia, James, David, and Michael, In 1965, Bev and James moved their family to Clayton, WI to the Curtis farm and welcomed the additions of Rebecca, Timothy, and Jeffrey. In addition to being a homemaker, Beverly worked as a cook at the Amery Hospital and later spent 24 years cooking at the Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm, WI. After James death in 1976, Beverly continued to work and take care of her family. She was married to Warren Smidt on April 12, 1996 at Moe Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. After his death in 2008, Beverly moved to Clear Lake, WI. In 2014 she moved to Amery and had been a resident at Evergreen Village in Amery until the time off her death. In her spare time, Beverly enjoyed camping, fishing gardening, dancing and traveling. She was a member of Moe Lutheran Church and will be sorely missed by family and many friends.
Preceded in death by: parents – Vernon and Clara (Hoff) Fronning; husband James Curtis – married 1958, died 1976; husband Warren Smidt – married 1996, died 2008; step son - Charles Smidt; sister in law - Mary Fronning; grandchildren - Bennett Walter Curtis and Dominic James Curtis; great grandchild - Tommy Amick.
Surviving children: Katherine (Willie) Dux - Stewartville, MN, Patricia (Wayne) Sullwold - Clear Lake, WI, James (Linda) Curtis - New Richmond, WI, David (Shayne) Curtis - Amery, WI, Michael (Heidi Bloomer) Curtis - Amery, WI, Rebecca (Clint) Waalen - Balsam Lake, WI, Timothy (Shawn) Curtis - Chippewa Falls, WI, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Curtis - Amery, WI; 29 grandchildren - 19 Great grandchildren, 10 Step Grandchildren; brother - Dennis Fronning - Fergus Falls, M; many relatives, family and friends.
Memorial Service - 11:00 am on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Amery, WI. Visitation will be from 4 -8 pm on Friday, December, 3, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Amery, WI and an hour before the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Turtle Lake, WI. Clergy - Rev. Margaret Grant.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home of Clear Lake is handling the arrangements.
