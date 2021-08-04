Betty Miller

Betty Ann (Fouks Bird) Miller was her name, but to us she was so much more and often called Mom, Nana Miller, or Aunt Betty. She died peacefully in her home on July 31, 2021 at the age of 92 due to complications from a stroke.
She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on July 26, 1929 to Carver Coit Fouks and Irene Ruby Dahl. Betty graduated from Clayton High School in 1946 where she was proud of her time as a cheerleader. At a young age she married Byron Bird, Sr. and would later divorce and marry James C. Miller.
God made Betty strong and resilient. She walked with purpose in life and looked for ways to improve the world through her small, random acts of kindness. She taught life-lessons to those around her and impacted those closest to her through her God-given talents--cooking, writing, sewing, and offering her helping hands and listening ears. Her most gratifying employment came through serving/managing in the area’s finest restaurants.
It was with Jim Miller that she would live life to the fullest through their travels abroad, fishing trips to northern Minnesota, Canada, and across the country, as well as spending winters in Manzanillo, Mexico. She had a love for the games of golf and Rummikub. It was in her later years that she found her niche caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren every chance she could.
While in Mexico she filled her heart through service to the Casa Hogar Orphanage children near her beach-front home. She taught the children all she could, including how to cook and try new foods. She would use the fresh fruits and vegetables of the day to create delectable dishes for all to enjoy. It was her dream to make the world a better place through her involvement in the life of a child.
If there was a will, there was a way with Betty. A sign in her home read, “People who say it cannot be done, should not interrupt those who are doing it.” It wasn’t unusual to find Betty in the midst of a project that others thought impossible. The end results were almost always amazing!
Betty is survived by her four children, BrenNel Ward (James), Byron Bird, Jr. (Susan), Robin Bird (Diana), and Jeffery Bird. Grandchildren who loved her were Michael Ward (Sandy), Melissa Ward (Brad), Shaun Bird, Danielle Bird, Schooner Bird, and Brigantine Bird. Her great-grandchildren who added much joy to her life were Jessica Pederson (Dan), Carver, Lauren, Brooklin, and Morgan Hoverman, and Gavin Bird.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Bruce, brothers Carver and Clair Fouks, sister Jeanne Milbauer, nephew Brad Fouks, and grandson Jeremy Bird.
Services for Betty will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Church--Sand Lake (Dresser, WI) on Friday afternoon August 6th beginning at 1 pm with visitation. Funeral will be held at 2 pm. Following cake and coffee, the family will lay our beloved Betty to rest at East Balsam Cemetery (Amery, WI).
Pallbearers will be Byron, Jeff, Robin, and Shaun Bird, along with Michael and Loren “Bink” Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be Gavin and Schooner Bird and Carver Hoverman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to plant a tree, or make a donation to Peace Lutheran Church of Dresser or the STAR Education Foundation of St. Croix Falls.
