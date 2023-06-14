Betty Jean Winner (Oman) at the age of 98, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023. She was born February 20, 1925 to Carl and Mildred (Francis) Oman in St. Paul, Minnesota. Betty was the sixth born of her parents nine children and grew up in downtown St. Paul, where she and her siblings would walk around to different markets and go see an occasional movie. At the age of 18, Betty married her husband Lewis John Winner, on May 8, 1943. Betty and Lewis were blessed with 4 children: Gloria King (Winner), Robert Winner, Linda Brown (Winner), and Nancy Telin (Winner). Betty briefly worked at Brown and Bigelow in St. Paul, but her most important job was taking care of her Lewis and their 4 children. Betty and her husband enjoyed fishing, attending wrestling matches and going out to the local pubs with their friends. Later in life, Betty enjoyed playing cribbage and farkle, car rides around the countryside, looking out her windows at all the birds and farm animals and wildlife. But what she loved most was her grandkids. Any time they would come up for a visit she would get very excited to see them. Everyone who knew Betty or even spent a few moments with her knew she could light up a room with her witty songs and sayings; anyone who met her loved her. At the end of her life she had a total of 4 children, 13 grandkids, 44 great grandkids, and 33 great-great grandkids. To say she will be missed is an understatement. Betty is survived by her sister Beverly, her daughter Linda, 12 of her 13 grandchildren and all 77 of her great and great-great grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Mildred, her husband Lewis, her brothers: Walter, Russel, Carl, Teddy, Bobby and Jimmy, her sister Francis, her children: Gloria, Robert, and Nancy and her granddaughter Pamela. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in St. Croix Falls, WI. A visitation will take place from 4 to 6 pm prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
Latest News
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: June 13, 2023
- AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS August 3rd, 2022
- AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS July 6th, 2022
- AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS September 7th, 2022
- AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS August 17th, 2022
- AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS June 21st, 2022
- Estate of Roy J. Nelson
- Immanuel Lutheran defeats Clear Lake in baseball
Most Popular
Articles
- Polk County investigating death in Town of Star Prairie
- ‘This is going to be a nightmare’
- Wednesday council decision will determine next steps for terminated city employee
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: June 6, 2023
- Thomas Olson
- As Extreme Disasters Mount, Help Ensure No One Faces Them Alone
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: June 13, 2023
- Amery boys golf repeats as sectional champion
- Joan Romall Maxon
- Backpack Bash returns to in-person for first time since pandemic this Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.