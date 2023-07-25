Betty Hansen, 82, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 15th, 2023, at Amery Hospital. The daughter of Stanley and Edna (Bance) Fox was born September 1, 1940, in Amery. On August 22, 1959, she married Charles Hansen. The couple raised their family in Deer Park. Betty was devoted to her family and adored life on the farm. Aside from the farm, she enjoyed selling real estate and worked for Century21 in Amery for several years. She was active in the Amery Free Lutheran Church where she participated in and hosted many Bible Study evenings. Betty loved a good chat; she was always prepared with a cup of coffee, cookies, and snacks for visitors. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, baking, playing cards and cherished every moment with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her husband, Charles; three children: Son, Keith Hansen, Daughters Kathy Hansen, and Kelly (David) Kjos; 12 Grandchildren: Cassie, Josh, Mike, Jordan, Sarah, Jon, Joe, Rebecca, Emily, Luke, Patricia, and Ruth; 10 Great-grandchildren: Marley, Hendrix, Sanders, George, Carson, Logan, Thomas, Christine, Carena, and Curtis; Sister: Maryann Gathje; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Edna; brothers, Clyde, Virgil, Lyle, Howard, George and Merlin; and sisters, Norma, Artis and Barbara.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amery Hospital for their care and kindness.
Funeral Services were held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Amery Free Lutheran Church in Amery, WI. Burial was at the Fox Cemetery in Amery. Visitation for Betty was held two hours prior to services at the church.
