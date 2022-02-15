April 25, 1939 – January 29, 2022
Betty Ann Clark passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Amery Hospital & Clinic in Amery, WI with her loving husband, Bill, by her side at the age of 82 years from a stroke.
Betty was born on April 25, 1939, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Ashland, WI to Ernest and Viola (Lewerenz) Talmage, the sixth of seven children. Betty graduated from New Richmond High School in 1957. After graduation she worked at Montgomery Ward in St. Paul, MN.
Betty married William “Bill” Clark on December 6, 1958, in Clear Lake, WI. They had just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Betty enjoyed playing softball and was on the Amery women’s softball team. She played for about 17 years and was their star pitcher. Her husband Bill even managed the team and their daughters JoAnn and Vicky played on the team as well. She had fun playing ball with her girls in the evening, going camping, and in later years babysitting the grandchildren. Over the years, she and Bill did a lot of fishing together, even though she was not too excited about going in the boat. She also babysat for a couple of local families, would go frogging with Bill, and loved to play cards, “500” and Euchre were a couple of her favorites. Betty enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom and once the girls got older, she worked from 1977 to 2002 at the Amery Hospital in both the laundry and housekeeping departments.
Betty was NOT a traveler but did something she said she would never do, she finally made it to Florida. She was not going to fly! So, October of 2021, Betty and Bill traveled with their daughter JoAnn, John, and Jalene to visit their daughter and son-in-law and her sister, Carol. She also stood on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean for the very first time! Betty talked about the ocean and how much she enjoyed that trip.
On May 11, 1975, Betty was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was regularly active in the ministry, sharing the things she learned from the Bible, especially the hope of the resurrection (Acts 24:15) and the future prospect of living forever on a Paradise earth (Psalms 37:29). She loved her family very much and will be missed by her family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Viola Talmage, father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Lucille Clark; brothers Robert and Donald Talmage, sisters Dorothy Maas and Fern Wilbur and brothers-in-law James Wilbur, Shannon Wilbur, Alton Maas and Boyd Clark and sisters-in-law Bea Talmadge and Lucille Clark and grandson-in-law Dustin Johnson.
Betty is survived by her husband, William, Amery WI; daughters JoAnn (John) Klosowski of Cokato, MN, Vicky (Kevin) Banker of Fruitland Park, FL and Linda (Randy) Kuhn of Amery, WI; grandchildren Jason (Nicole) Klosowski of Morris, MN; Jenny Johnson of Harris, MN; JoDee (Matthew) Ehli of Donnelly, MN, Jessica (John) Lindgren of Cyrus, MN and Jalene Klosowski of Cokato, MN; Sarah and MaKayla Kuhn of Amery, WI along with great-grandchildren Hadley and Charlotte Ehli and Westyn Lindgren. Further survived by brother Lloyd Talmadge of Siren, WI and sister Carol Wilbur of Naples, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law Alice Talmadge, Joan Talmage, Milo and Carol Clark, Cyndy and Alan Paulson and several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The memorial service for Betty Clark will be on Saturday, February 19th at 2:00 p.m. (CST) over ZOOM.
You may start logging on at 1:30 p.m. with a slide presentation starting at 1:45 p.m. and shown again after a Bible based memorial talk. To receive the login and password information for ZOOM, please email bettyclarkmemorial@gmail.com. Cards can be sent to William Clark, 702 Lincoln Ct, Amery, WI 54001
Arrangements are with the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.