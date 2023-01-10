Bernice Martha (Nielsen) White, 82, of Cumberland died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born April 18, 1940 in Cumberland, WI to Clarence and Florence (Vercauteren) Munchow.
She married Helmuth "Niel" Nielsen in Cumberland on February 13, 1960 who preceded her in death in 1987. Bernice was then married on August 30, 1996 to Richard "Dick" White.
Bernice worked for some time at Haley Accounting in Cumberland before going to work for Cumberland Memorial Hospital, where she would remain for 18 years until her retirement.
A natural caregiver, Bernice tended lovingly to the needs of her family and friends, as well as to her flowers and her garden. She loved to go dancing, and spend her winters in Arizona. Above all, she was most fond of her grandchildren.
She is survived by husband, Richard "Dick" White of Amery, WI; daughter, Betty (Steve) Vergin of Cumberland; son-in-law, Russell Cook of Chetek, WI; granddaughters, Jamie (Patrick) McCready of Turtle Lake, WI, David Cook (Brittany) of Cumberland, WI, and Tasha (Justin) Hopwood of Hammond, WI; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Patrick, Jaxon, Braiden, Kahlan, Hunter, Braylon and Ellie; stepdaughters, Deb Steele of White Bear Lake, MN, DeAnna (Mike) White of Maplewood, MN, Darla Joseph (Tom Peterson) of Brooklyn Park, MN; step-grandchildren, Adam Steele and Austin White.
Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Florence Munchow; first husband, Niel Nielsen; daughters, Barbara (Denny) Sturgal and Beverly Cook, and step-son, Daniel White.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Cumberland, with Father Tom Thompson officiating.
Visitation 4 - 7 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Skinner Funeral Home Cumberland, and one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday.
Interment St. Anthony Cemetery, Cumberland, WI. Pallbearers are Bruce Dow, Justin Hopwood, Pat McCready, Patrick McCready, Dominic DeNucci, David Cook.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
