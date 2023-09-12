Bernadine B. Mathewson, age 84 Clear Lake, WI, formerly of Los Angeles, CA died on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Bernadine Blanche Mathewson was born on January 28, 1939 in Genoa, Nebraska the twin daughter of Paul and Erma (Hultman) Lund. She was baptized and confirmed at the Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa, NE and graduated from Genoa High School in 1957. After graduation, Bernadine worked at Bethphage Mission in Axtell, NE and attended Gustavus Adolphus College for one semester before attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha for over a year. On February 23, 1963, she was married to George Mathewson and together they made their home in Los Angeles, CA. There, Bernadine worked for the telephone company for 27 years and was an active member of the Westchester Lutheran Church attending Bible Study and serving with the Comforter’s group. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and crafts and was an avid reader. After living in Los Angeles for 56 years, Bernadine moved to Clear Lake, WI in 2019 to be closer to her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Paul and Erma Lund; sisters; Geraldine Lund and Betty Jane Hale nephews; Craig Johnson and Larry Hale
She is survived by sister, Phyllis (Bill) Johnson; nieces, nephews and family, Curt and Kim Johnson, Justin Johnson, Megan (Steve) Mackin and Hayden, Paula Johnson, Emma Johnson, Michael (Meghan) Logan, Jerry (Marilyn) Hale, Paul (Sonia) Hale, Jane Reed; and many friends.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 4-6 pm at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake followed by a Memorial service at 6pm. Interment will be at Moe Lutheran Cemetery in Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
