Barbara Jane Donath, age 91 of Amery, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Amery Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born on January 22, 1931 in Amery, the daughter of Emil and Dorothy (Wabschall) Strohbeen. Barbara grew up in the Amery area and attended Amery schools. She was baptized and Confirmed at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Clayton, WI. In 1949, Barbara was united in marriage to Richard Paul Donath, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Donath. Together they raised 6 children, Susan, Stanley, Steven, Scott, Sheldon and Sherman. For over 57 years, Barbara and “Dick” enjoyed many hobbies. Barbara enjoyed cooking and baking while being in the restaurant business for many years in the Clayton area and was an Honorary Member of the Clayton Fire Department. She also enjoyed her flowers, attending car shows, threshing bees, flea markets, going to the casino and spending time with her grandbabies. Barbara loved to crochet. She made Afghans for her children, grand and great grandchildren, and many others were fortunate to receive a gift of one as well.
