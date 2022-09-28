Avis Lutz, age 97, died peacefully at Amery Memory Care on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Avis was born in Amery on May 31, 1925 to Arthur and Mable Munson. She was baptized and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran church in Amery, where she remained a member for most of her life. She attended and graduated from Amery High School in 1942. Avis worked in the Twin Cities until Aaron returned from WWII. The couple was united in marriage on October 6, 1945, and were blessed with five children. While her children were young, she cooked at Pleasant View Schools in the country where her children attended. She also worked as an aide at the Golden Age Manor in Amery for many years. Avis loved to bake and crochet; there was never a day when we would come home from school and not have something fresh baked to eat. She crocheted many afghans for her children and grandchildren. Avis and Aaron loved to go visit their children in Florida in the winter after they retired. Avis was preceded in death by parents Art and Mable Munson, husband Aaron, sister Marie LaBlanc, daughter Kathy and grandson Aaron Lutz. She is survived by her children, Marsha Cogswell of Gulf Breeze, Florida; Steve of Clayton, WI; Yvonne (Allan) Cardinal of Turtle Laker, WI; and Kevin Lutz of Cabool, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
