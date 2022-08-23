Avis Loretta Morrissey, 95 years young of Amery, Wisconsin, unexpectedly passed away on August 18, 2022, at the Pioneer Home in Luck, Wisconsin.
Avis was born in Amery, Wisconsin on October 7, 1926, to Floyd and Clara (Andersen) Waterman. She graduated from Amery High School in 1945, and went to work in St. Paul, Minnesota with her best friend Della. Since neither one had a car, they ended up riding an Indian motorcycle back and forth to work until late fall when they ended up finding employment in Amery. Then as fate would have it, Avis met Frank and Della met Stanley. On June 25, 1949, Avis married Frank Morrissey. To this union four children were born, Susan, Bonnie, Cindy, and Michael.
Avis was a devoted Elvis fan and an avid and enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan. In her earlier years you could find her in a bowling alley, or the golf course, on a softball field or playing horseshoes. She was exceptionally brilliant at these and excelled in all four sports. Depending on what season it was, when you entered her home, you were greeted with either bowling, golf, baseball, or football on the television along with amazing goodies and a refreshing beverage.
She had an incredible drive and work ethic and because of that attribute, ended up working in the memory board repair department at Fabri-Tek Company for over 30 years until she retired in 1990.
She absolutely loved cooking and baking and it showed in her wonderfully delicious breads, cookies, cakes, and bars. Her house was always filled with the marvelous aroma of freshly baked bread and other scrumptious treats that made it so you never wanted to leave.
Animals were also a passion of hers, especially her dogs Alex, Abby, and Jack. The love of animals also included many birdfeeders that she had in her yard, and if you were sitting on her porch swing and a bird sang, without even seeing it she could tell you what kind of bird it was.
Above everything else her biggest pride and joy was her family. She always put them first and never once did she ever hesitate to help anyone of her children or grandchildren. Her love, compassion, and kindness for her family and others was unmatched, but beyond anything, family is what she cherished and held dear to her heart.
Strong in her opinions and decisions, she never mixed words and was a woman who always told it like it was and most certainly always called her own shots.
She loved the holidays, but her favorite was Christmas. When the prescribed practices established in society says that you should not wear white after Labor Day, the Christmas music was already playing, and by the time little kids were knocking at her door uttering the words Trick or Treat, Christmas decorating had been started and before the turkey left the table at Thanksgiving the tree was up, and all decorating done.
After retirement she spent many hours cross-stitching and creating gorgeous and extremely beautiful crystal beaded Christmas tree ornaments. Her passions also included going to garage sales and enjoying the great outdoors.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Susan (Harvey) Wyss, Cushing, WI, Bonnie (John) Omer, Amery, WI, Cindy (Joe) Castellano, Milltown, WI; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte (Chez).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Clara Waterman; son, Michael; siblings, Clifford, Lawrence, Berniece, and Virgil (Buddy).
Her memory will be with her family and friends forever. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home, Centuria, WI has been entrusted with arrangements.
