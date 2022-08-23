Avis Loretta Morrissey, 95 years young of Amery, Wisconsin, unexpectedly passed away on August 18, 2022, at the Pioneer Home in Luck, Wisconsin. 

Avis was born in Amery, Wisconsin on October 7, 1926, to Floyd and Clara (Andersen) Waterman. She graduated from Amery High School in 1945, and went to work in St. Paul, Minnesota with her best friend Della. Since neither one had a car, they ended up riding an Indian motorcycle back and forth to work until late fall when they ended up finding employment in Amery. Then as fate would have it, Avis met Frank and Della met Stanley. On June 25, 1949, Avis married Frank Morrissey. To this union four children were born, Susan, Bonnie, Cindy, and Michael.

