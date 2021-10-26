Austin Patrick Byl, age 26, of Fort Myers, Florida, died suddenly on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Austin was born on October 17, 1995, to Patrick and Jeanne (Olson) Byl in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. After graduating from Osceola High School in 2014, Austin attended Florida Gulf Coast University and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. After graduation, he landed his first job as a Customer Account Liasion for Herc Rentals.
Austin was an avid sports enthusiast and a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. He loved to golf and play softball with friends. Most of all, Austin enjoyed being out on the water with friends and family, whether it was on the lake in Wisconsin, or the Gulf of Mexico. He was known for his outgoing personality and knack for telling it like it is, which will forever be missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Marion Byl; grandfather, Gerald Olson; and aunt, Mary Olson.
He will be sadly missed by parents, Patrick & Jeanne; loving sister, Heather (Brock) Luehman; loving brother, Travis; grandmother, Diane Olson; nephews, Hutson and Baker Luehman; uncles, Michael (Joyce) Byl, John (Wendy) Byl, Lenny (Sandy) Olson, Curt (Marion) Olson, Larry Olson, Gerald Jr. (Melissa) Olson; aunts, Kathleen White, and Brenda (Mark) Ryan, along with many cousins and friends.
You will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held from 11:00- 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at Grandstrand Funeral Home, 941 WI-35, Osceola, WI.
