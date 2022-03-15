Audrey Helen Anderson was born February 26th, 1945 in New Richmond, Wisconsin the daughter of Morris and Alpha (Lee) Anderson. Audrey graduated from Amery High School in 1963. She found her true happiness farming 35 head of dairy cattle, on the same farm that she was raised as a child. Audrey's strong connection in the community and incredible work ethic made her a busy but successful farmer and mother.
When her children got older Audrey decided she needed to get back into the workforce. She started her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at St. Croix Health Center. This began a long career of caring for people from young to old as she would later become a CNA at St. Croix Orthopedics, followed by 6 years at United Hospital in St. Paul. Because she was so good at caring for others, she spent 15 years in the Mayo Clinic System in Rochester, Minnesota as a tech on the Thoracic Vascular floor at St. Mary's hospital. In 2000, Audrey moved home to New Richmond and began working at Brown Chiropractic until retiring.
The one constant in her life was her unwavering faith. Audrey began teaching Sunday school at the age of 16 and concluded teaching Sunday school and vacation bible school in her seventies. She always chose the 2 to 4 year olds so she could see the spark that started them on their faith journey. Due to her love of kids and her shiny white hair she became known as "Gramma Audrey".
Audrey died on March 10th, 2022 at Deerfield Gables in New Richmond, WI at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her father, Morris Anderson, her mother Alpha (Lee) Anderson and her infant sister, Margie Anderson. She is survived by her son, David Baker, daughter, Denise Baker and grandson, Joshua Baker, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 11:00a.m. from Prairieview Covenant Church in rural New Richmond. Visitation will be held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and for the hour prior to the service at the church. You may sign an online guest book and view a video tribute at www.williamsonwhite.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.