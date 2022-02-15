Arthur R. Moore, age 87 of Clear Lake, WI died on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after a battle with prostate cancer.
Arthur Russell Moore was born on Sept. 26, 1934 in Ladysmith, WI the son of Stanley and Ellen (Benson) Moore. He grew up in Bruce, WI and graduated from Bruce High School in 1952. Arthur then went on to the University of Wisconsin in Madison and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. On Sept. 23, 1961 he was married to Florence J. Anderson at the United Covenant Church in Dassel, MN. Over the years they made their home in Farmington, MN, Somerset, WI and eventually settled on to their farm in Deer Park, WI where they raised five children, Jon, Jennifer, Nathan, Timothy, and Kristen. During this time Arthur worked as an electrical engineer for 3M in St. Paul, MN where he helped in the development of VHS technology. After 33 years at 3M, Arthur retired in 1995 and continued to operate his farm in Deer Park. In 2007 they moved to the Ridgeview Apartments in Clear Lake where he was instrumental in helping with the design, development and operation of that project. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and traveling. Arthur was also active in the Gideon’s ministry, was a member of the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake and active in the Little Lamb Daycare. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Florence Moore; parents, Stanley and Ellen Moore and brother, Ronald Moore.
Arthur is survived by his sons and daughter, Jonathan Moore - Mazama, WA, Jennifer Moore - Los Angeles, CA, Nathan (Elizabeth) Moore - Lakeville, MN, Timothy (Wendy) Moore - Colorado Springs, CO, Kristen Moore - Eagan, MN; grandchildren, Josiah and Naomi Moore, Ethan and Zachary Moore; brothers and sister, Stanley (Jan) Moore, Tom (Pat) Moore and Annette (Vern) Dahlstorm; and sisters-in-law, Gwen Moore, Genevieve Nestler and Ruth Nelson.
Funeral Services were at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI. Visitation was Friday, February 11, 2022 from 4 - 7 pm at the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI and one hour before at the church on Saturday. Clergy - Pastor Dan Pearson Music - Leah Pearson and Jenny Tanner. Casket Bearers - Jonathan Moore, Timothy Moore, Jennifer Moore, Kristen Moore, Nathan Moore, Josiah Moore, Ethan Moore, Zachary Moore, and Naomi Moore. Interment was at the Swedish Congregational Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI.
The family would prefer Memorials in Lieu of Flowers to the Gideon’s www.gideons.org.
Scheuermann Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.