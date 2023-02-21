Arlyce “Artie” Langness

Arlyce “Artie” Langness, 75, of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at home surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. Artie was raised in Turtle Lake, WI. She married Neal Langness on August 31, 1974. They lived on a farm in the big town of Wanderoos. Artie worked many different jobs throughout her life. Which one do you know her from?

The most important job Artie had was being a cheerleader. She was a cheerleader for many sports when the kids were young. Once her children grew up, she started cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and has not stopped. You could also find Artie enjoying spending quality time with her grandchildren.

