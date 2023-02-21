Arlyce “Artie” Langness, 75, of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at home surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. Artie was raised in Turtle Lake, WI. She married Neal Langness on August 31, 1974. They lived on a farm in the big town of Wanderoos. Artie worked many different jobs throughout her life. Which one do you know her from?
The most important job Artie had was being a cheerleader. She was a cheerleader for many sports when the kids were young. Once her children grew up, she started cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and has not stopped. You could also find Artie enjoying spending quality time with her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
Artie was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Gert Fredericks, and in-laws, Meril & Evelyn Langness.
She is survived by her husband, Neal and three children, Angel, Jenny (Mark), & Jeff (Jessie); grandchildren, Harlee (Brandon), Joshua, Sydney, Wyatt, & Cooper; great-grandchildren, Brantlee, Jayce, & Everleigh; brother, David (Marlys) and many other family members and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Amery. A visitation took place from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at church. Burial took place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
