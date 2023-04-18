Arlene Marie Johnson, age 89, of Osceola, formerly of Amery, WI passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Christian Community Home in Osceola, WI.
Arlene Marie Johnson was born on February 7, 1934 in Nye, WI to Edna Irene (Loney) and Einar Alex Johnson. She attended Osceola High School where she was a cheerleader and Majorette. She graduated in 1952. After her graduation, she had many adventures with friends and family. During this time, she married and welcomed her first two children into the world. The family moved to Germany for a time and then moved back to the United States. She sought out work at Fabri-tec, soldering circuit boards to support her family. After this, she met the love of her life, Ellsworth Johnson and they were united in marriage in the state of South Dakota on May 2nd, 1966. Over the next 55 years, they built their life together, grounded in hard work and love with their children, Barb, Gerald, Brian, and Nancy. They farmed 50 head of dairy cattle for 7 years and from there, they owned the Scenic Valley Motel in Granite Falls, MN that she and Ellsworth ran for 3 years. After leaving the motel business, Arlene spent her time taking care of her family and working at Johnson Garment and Polaris as a seamstress.
Some of Arlene’s favorite hobbies included crafting, helping Ellsworth refinish furniture, making rag rugs, and gardening. She was also very involved in church activities. She was involved with the church’s Bazaar, and quilting group and helped clean the church for a number of years.
Arlene was a loving, kind, caring, and gentle woman. She loved her family and was willing to sacrifice anything for them. She loved being at home, but also had a wonderful curiosity for the world around her.
Arlene is preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth Johnson, daughter, Nancy Yetter, parents, Edna and Einar Johnson, and two sisters, Beverly Huberty and Joyce Anderson.
Arlene is survived by 3 children, Barb (Garry) Roth, Brian (Tanya) Johnson, and Gerald Walker, son-in-law, Chuck Yetter, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, and many other friends and family.
Funeral services were held 11:00 am, Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Deronda Lutheran Church, Amery, WI with a visitation starting at 9:30 am. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
