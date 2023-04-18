Arlene Marie Johnson

Arlene Marie Johnson, age 89, of Osceola, formerly of Amery, WI passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Christian Community Home in Osceola, WI.

Arlene Marie Johnson was born on February 7, 1934 in Nye, WI to Edna Irene (Loney) and Einar Alex Johnson. She attended Osceola High School where she was a cheerleader and Majorette. She graduated in 1952. After her graduation, she had many adventures with friends and family. During this time, she married and welcomed her first two children into the world. The family moved to Germany for a time and then moved back to the United States. She sought out work at Fabri-tec, soldering circuit boards to support her family. After this, she met the love of her life, Ellsworth Johnson and they were united in marriage in the state of South Dakota on May 2nd, 1966. Over the next 55 years, they built their life together, grounded in hard work and love with their children, Barb, Gerald, Brian, and Nancy. They farmed 50 head of dairy cattle for 7 years and from there, they owned the Scenic Valley Motel in Granite Falls, MN that she and Ellsworth ran for 3 years. After leaving the motel business, Arlene spent her time taking care of her family and working at Johnson Garment and Polaris as a seamstress.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.