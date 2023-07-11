Arland Bebensee

Arland Bebensee of Amery, WI passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, July 3, 2023 after an extended illness at the age of 86. Arland was born on the farm to Albert and Selma (Rutzen) Bebensee in Drammen Township in rural Lincoln County, Minnesota on September 26, 1936. He spent his youth on the family farm, enjoying the country life with his three sisters Lavonne, Joyce, and Janice. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elkton, SD. He attended country school until the 8th grade. In 1954, he graduated from Lake Benton High School.

Following high school, he served in the US Navy as a Seabee/ Auto Mechanic in Kwajalein- Marshall Islands and Adak- Alaska in the Aleutian Islands. Upon returning to the states, he enrolled in Diesel Mechanic training in Nashville, TN before returning to Minnesota to work for Caterpillar Equipment in Minneapolis.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.