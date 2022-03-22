Ardys J. Whitmer, age 89 of rural Clear Lake, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery. WI.
Ardys Jane Whitmer was born on April 3, 1932 in Black Brook Township, the daughter of Vance and Nora (Johnson) Whitmer. She attended Oakview Elementary School and graduated from Clear Lake high School in 1950. Ardys lived and farmed in Black Brook township all of her life. In addition to farming and raising cattle, Ardys enjoyed taking care of her cats, cooking and baking, especially bread and cookies. She loved flowers, gardening, sewing and crafts. Ardys was known for creating hundreds of hand sewn felt birds that she would give away to family and friends. She had been a resident of the Golden Age Manor in Amery for the past year.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vance and Nora Whitmer, and sisters, Mariah Whitmer, Shirley Dahl, and Opal Brown.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors
Funeral Services will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI with visitation one hour before the service.
Clergy - Rev. Bryan Anderson. Music - Cindy Vanda.
Casket Bearers - Allison Benson, Norman Hawkins, Jr., Lori Reed, Jerry Sarlsland, Alexa Thorsheim, and Eva Wilson.
Interment at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
