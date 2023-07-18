Ardis Johnson

Ardis passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on April 22nd, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by parents Robert and Lorraine Smith, brother Tim Smith, and husband Phillip Johnson. Survived by foster parents: Malcom (Darlene) Schultz, siblings: Harry (Bonnie) Smith,, Barb (Earl) Carr, son: Jeremy (Lynnlea) Johnson, 3 grandchildren: Madison (Brenton) Owens, Erin (Harri) Brewer, and Thomas Rochford, also survived by 3 great-grandchildren: Ila Owens, Annalea Alcantara, and Aydin Owens.
Ardis graduated from Boyceville High School in 1975 while living with foster parents: Malcom and Darlene Schultz. She was united in marriage to Phillip August 19th, 1978. Together they ran a dairy farm near Clear Lake, WI. in the mid 1980's Ardis and Phil attended Indian Head Technical College in New Richmond, WI. With their new academic skills they left farming for industry and commerce with a new home just outside of Turtle Lake, WI. They both also attended Lay School of Theology, developed and presented by the Northwest Synod of WI, which they greatly enjoyed!
She loved spending time with her family and cats, doing word searches, as well as reading and baking. Ardis also enjoyed sitting outside soaking up the sunshine and fresh air while watching the hummingbirds, and taking back road country drives with her son.
Extended family and friends include: Dee (Ed) Oliver, Doreen (Darwin) Ohlin, Milo (Betty Lou) Oppegard, Bob and Lou (Josie) Ludovico, Eric (Christy) Carter and their daughters Savanna, Destiny, and Jaylyn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Lutheran Church of Arland (698 8th Ave Clayton, WI 54004) on Saturday, July 29th at 1:00pm with a visitation one hour prior at 12:00pm. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
