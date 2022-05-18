Anthony “Tony” Thomas Stream, age 68, a resident of Hertel, WI passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Tony was born on June 30, 1953 in Rice Lake, WI to parents Martin and Violet (Ramboldt) Stream along with his twin sister Annette Signe. Anthony was baptized and confirmed at Elim Lutheran Church in Range, WI. He attended Turtle Lake High School in Turtle Lake, WI.
Tony married the love of his life Ardyth Morgan-Bearheart on June 23, 1979 who brought her 4 children into his life, Bradley, Corey, Michael and Jennifer Bearheart. Tony loved these children as his own.
Tony enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved the outdoors and spring was a special time for him as he loved his flowers and gardening, but woodcutting was his all-time favorite. He also enjoyed watching wrestling on T.V with his wife. Tony like to pick wild berries, canning and cooking. His favorite foods were walleye and fresh baked berry pie. Tony always had a smile on his face and ready to meet new people.
Tony worked at Turtle Lake Casino for 11 years. The family then moved to Hertel, WI where he worked for the St. Croix Chippewa Housing for 11 years transferring to St. Croix Casino, Hertel where he worked for 7 years. Going to work was always a pleasure, he enjoyed talking with the customers and those he worked with.
Tony is preceded in death by his sons, Bradley, Corey, Michael; parents, Martin and Violet; 2 infant brothers; brother, Howard; and great niece, Signe Stream.
Tony leaves behind his loving wife, Ardyth; daughter, Jennifer (Jeromy); twin sister, Annette (Jeff); sisters, Marlene (Michael) and Gloria (Dale); brother, Richard (Shirley); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; along with many other family members and friends.
Heaven is much brighter and more beautiful as it now has gained a great gardener.
The funeral will take place on Sunday, May 15, 2022 with visitation from 9:30 – 11:00 am with a feast following and a service at 12:30. Interment will take place at the Gaslyn Cemetery with pallbearers Jeff Harland, Michael Dreier, Brian Soltau, Kevin Johnson, Russell Swagger and Conrad St. John.
In memory of Tony’s love for gardening live plants are preferred.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
