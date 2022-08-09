Ansel Willard Johnson

Ansel Willard Johnson – Amery, WI - The Big Cheese, Charlie, The old Goat; (The Greatest of All Time).  Ansel W. Johnson was born on April 26, 1934 to Martin and Emma Johnson and lived his entire 88 years living in Amery, WI.  Ansel passed away peacefully on  August 1, 2022.

Ansel was united in marriage to Carol and the couple made their home in Amery, where they raised their children Cindy, Brian, and Bruce.  Farming for many years, helping everyone and anyone he could when they needed it, and still serving on the Apple River Township for 60 + years in 2022.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.