Ansel Willard Johnson – Amery, WI - The Big Cheese, Charlie, The old Goat; (The Greatest of All Time). Ansel W. Johnson was born on April 26, 1934 to Martin and Emma Johnson and lived his entire 88 years living in Amery, WI. Ansel passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022.
Ansel was united in marriage to Carol and the couple made their home in Amery, where they raised their children Cindy, Brian, and Bruce. Farming for many years, helping everyone and anyone he could when they needed it, and still serving on the Apple River Township for 60 + years in 2022.
Ansel really enjoyed being with his family; playing cards, always being an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing, watching wrestling and football on television, and doing any kind of construction. Building, remodeling, helping hand projects every day until the end of his days.
Ansel is survived by his children, Cindy, Brian, & Bruce; and his brother Alan Johnson, and sister Joanne. Grandchildren Brock, Chandra, Jena Koehler, and Kyle. & His very good friend Nalin Farrell.
As well as 5 great grandchildren; his first grandchild being named in honor of him Andre Ansel.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, his siblings Martin, Elenore, Virgil, Viola, and June.
Ansel truly put the GRAND in grandfather and will forever be deeply missed by everyone that knew this amazing man. Believe it or not, he always wanted to have the last word on the telephone. His one pointer finger wave & a thousand years would not be long enough to learn all the lessons and wisdom this man had to share. We love you Ansel. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and time.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
