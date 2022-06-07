Anna Marie Hanson, age 87 of Amery, WI passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Amery Hospital and Clinic. Anna was born on March 26, 1935 in Lansing, Michigan to Lewis and Bessie (Thornbury) Johnson. At a young age, the family moved to Minnesota. Anna was united in marriage to Robert Shockency and the couple made their home in Minneapolis where they raised two children. They later divorced and Anna was remarried to Arnold Hanson in August of 1967. They continued to live in the Twin Cities area and raised two more children. Arne and Anna later moved to Turtle Lake, WI and after Arne’s passing in 1993, Anna lived in several different places before settling in Amery. Anna most recently was living at Amery Memory Care for assistance with her health. In her younger years, Anna was a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed her gardening in her flower and vegetable gardens and loved to cook, bake and do puzzles. She was also very artistic and creative, making and sewing clothes for herself and her children. Anna was a hard worker and never sat still. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arnold E. Hanson and Robert Shockency; sons, Keith Allen Shockency and Arnold S. Hanson Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Metzen, Carolyle Borner and Cheryl (Tom) Schnell; grandchildren, Jesse (Taryn) Breuer, Eric Breuer, Chad (Melissa) Borner, Tracy (Luke) Kuznik, Drew Schnell, and Galen (Susan) Abts as well as six great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life took place from 4 to 7: 00 pm on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A private family burial will take place at the Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
