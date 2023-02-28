Anita Mae Gumke, age 80 of Clear Lake, WI passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Amery Hospital. Anita was born on September 13, 1942 in Iowa to Lee V. and Evelyn Mae Sells. At a young age, Anita and her family moved to Roberts, WI where they farmed. She worked with her parents on the farm until she was 25, and she then pursued a career in Nursing. Anita worked as a nurse until her father asked her to come back to work on the farm they had purchased in Grantsburg, WI. The family then bought a farm in Clear Lake, WI and it was there that Anita met Dennis Gumke. Anita and Dennis were united in marriage on April 28, 1974 and were blessed with two beautiful children. The family made their home in Somerset, WI and later moved to Clear Lake where they continued to farm for a short time. Anita then did daycare out of her home until she retired. Anita loved flowers, gardening, animals and collecting owls, watching the Packers, and loved her family, especially watching her granddaughter perform. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, her sisters and her son in law, Rick Altendorfer. She is survived by her husband Dennis, son Lee (Corrine) Gumke, daughter Melissa Altendorfer, grandchildren, Derek (Briana) Scheps, Dahkota
Gumke and Marissa (Maggie) Woletz, two great grandchildren and many other loving relatives and friends. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
