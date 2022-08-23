Anita Diane (Glenna) Siltberg, 79 years old of Dresser, WI, peacefully passed away at home on August 13, 2022 with her son and daughter-in-law at her side. Anita was born February 22, 1943 to Alvin and Helen Glenna in Savanna, IL. She graduated from Unity High School in 1961 and was united in marriage to Charles Siltberg on June 25, 1961. They were married 59 years before Charlie passed away from Parkinson’s disease in 2020. From their union they had two sons: Todd (who passed away at the young age of 18 mos. on 10/14/65 from hydrocephalus) and Bruce. Charlie and Anita set up their home by clearing out the woods by Charlie’s parent’s farm and moving in a trailer home. That home caught on fire in 1981 and they built a new house on the same spot. Anita worked very hard on her yards, flower gardens and making her house a home.
Anita was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend who showed unconditional love to all. She owned the Dairy Bar in Amery for many years with Emma Gates, where people would gather not only for her homemade pies and bakery goods but also for the continual laughs.
Throughout her life she always made people feel special. If someone stopped in she would manage to throw together a meal to feed them. She worked many jobs in her lifetime: the sewing factory, The Lagoon Bar, TJ’s Bar, Trollhaugen Ski Resort, YMCA Camp kitchen, SCF School kitchen, and helping with Kristine’s daycare, just to list a few. She worked as a CNA at Golden Age Manor for approximately seven years before retiring. She took pride in training the new CNAs “correctly”. Due to her nature to always put people first, there were many times that she would punch out and go back into a resident’s room to give them extra cares.
She was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Dresser and spent countless hours volunteering there. Her other passions beside her family were baking, flower gardening, scrapbooking, quilting and traveling.
Anita developed vascular dementia later in life which came with depression and anxiety. Through her struggles she never wanted to be a bother. She was always the caregiver!
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charlie, son Todd, sister Beverly, brother Gale, and her ‘second mother’ (Ila Raygor).
She is survived by her son Bruce, daughter-in-law Kristine, grandsons: Grant (Krystin), Nicholis, and Jacob (Amy), brother Ellery, two sisters-in-law: Shirley (Gale) and Lois (Ellery), and many nieces and nephews. Anita will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am at the Peace Lutheran Church in Dresser, Wisconsin on Monday, August 29, 2022. A visitation will take place 1 hour prior to services at the church from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. A luncheon will be served following services and interment will take place at the Sand Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, Wisconsin.
