Anita Diane (Glenna) Siltberg

Anita Diane (Glenna) Siltberg, 79 years old of Dresser, WI, peacefully passed away at home on August 13, 2022 with her son and daughter-in-law at her side. Anita was born February 22, 1943 to Alvin and Helen Glenna in Savanna, IL. She graduated from Unity High School in 1961 and was united in marriage to Charles Siltberg on June 25, 1961. They were married 59 years before Charlie passed away from Parkinson’s disease in 2020. From their union they had two sons: Todd (who passed away at the young age of 18 mos. on 10/14/65 from hydrocephalus) and Bruce. Charlie and Anita set up their home by clearing out the woods by Charlie’s parent’s farm and moving in a trailer home. That home caught on fire in 1981 and they built a new house on the same spot. Anita worked very hard on her yards, flower gardens and making her house a home.

Anita was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend who showed unconditional love to all. She owned the Dairy Bar in Amery for many years with Emma Gates, where people would gather not only for her homemade pies and bakery goods but also for the continual laughs.

