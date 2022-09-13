Angeline “Angie” Lewis age 93 of Barron, WI formerly of Clear Lake, WI died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Barron Hospital - Mayo Clinic Healthcare Systems.
Angie was born on March 19, 1929 the oldest daughter of Harold and Annie (Priem) Thomas originally of New Haven, WI. She graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1947 and performed as an accordion player with a local band. Angie moved to Clear Lake, where she worked as a waitress while continuing to play with the band. She met Leonard Lewis, a young milk hauler and the two were married in Deer Park on May 28th, 1949. The young couple opened a variety store in downtown Clear Lake, WI. Through the years they owned and operated several shoe stores in Clear Lake, St. Croix Falls and Wisconsin Rapids, while raising their three children, Monte, Annette & Terri. They moved to River Falls in 1964 when Leonard joined his father at Lewis Shoe Store. Angie worked at Benson Hardware, De Laval Spray Drier Division and Smead Manufacturing. She retired from Smead’s to her beloved cabin on the Big Moon Lake in Turtle Lake, WI. Angie was an avid bowler and was active in the Order of the Eastern Star in River Falls and Clear Lake. She also loved fishing and shared this love with her six grandsons, teaching them all to fish and making sure they had the equipment needed to enjoy the sport. Angie spent her final years living in Barron with her oldest daughter, Annette.
