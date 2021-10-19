Amy Marie Benson, age 43, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and nurse, died as a result of a car accident on October 15th, 2021.
Amy graduated Clear Lake High School in 1997 and went on to become a Registered Nurse, spending the last 19 years at the Amery Hospital as an inpatient nurse and then an ER nurse. She was very loyal and passionate in her role and will be truly missed.
Not only will the humans in Amy’s life miss her dearly. Her dog, cats, goats, chickens, and all past and future rescued animals will be keeping an eye out for her beautiful soul.
Amy is survived by her mother Patricia (Rob) Trulen, father James Benson, brother Andrew (Kelly) Benson, brother Jeff (Angie) Benson, nephew Carter and niece Bailey, grandmother Helen Alberg, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Amy is preceded in death by her sister Becky, grandpa and grandma Benson, grandpa Alberg, uncle Steve Alberg, aunt Mary Alberg, cousin Patrick Alberg, and uncle Ted Benson.
A funeral Mass service for Amy Benson will be 11am, Wednesday, October 20th at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19th from 3pm to 8pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery as well as one hour prior to the Mass at church Wednesday morning. Burial will be at a later date. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson – White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
