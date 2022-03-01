Amy Audrey Johnson nee Jacobson passed away on February 23, 2022 at the Amery Hospital. She was born on October 7, 1929 to the late Henry & Amy (Bonderson) Jacobson in Taylors Falls, MN.
Amy attended her first three grades of school, walking a mile & a half to a school out in the country. Amy’s parents moved to a farm near Shafer, MN. She was baptized in 1929 at First Lutheran Church, Taylors Falls, MN and was confirmed there in 1944. She graduated from Taylors Falls High School in 1947. Amy started college at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN. Her mother passed away in the fall of 1947, so Amy left college and moved home to help her father care for her younger sister, Ardis. Amy attended Bethesda Hospital Nursing School, St. Paul, MN, graduating as a nurse in 1952. She moved back home and worked at the St. Croix Falls Hospital for 3-4 years. She worked in many different places including: St. Paul, Chisago Lakes, MN., Long Beach, CA., Baraga, MI., and at the Amery Hospital.
Amy met Rev. Wilbert & Mabel Johnson at the church he was serving in Minneapolis, MN. Mabel had ALS and Amy helped care for her until she passed away. She married Rev. Wilbert Johnson on February 3, 1979 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wilbert took a call to Baraga, MI in the Upper Peninsula and Amy worked for home health care. When Wilbert retired they decided to move to Amery where Amy worked for several years as a nurse for the Amery Hospital. Wilbert passed away in 2005. Amy and Wilbert joined First Lutheran Church in Amery on June 7, 1987. She participated in Ruth Circle with quilting, Heavenly Hand-bells, choir, Bible studies and served on the church council. She volunteered at Willow Ridge and Golden Manor. Amy loved to read, play piano, help others and frequently drove for Interfaith Caregivers.
Amy is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert; parents, Henry & Amy Jacobson and infant brothers, Curtis and Henry.
She is survived by her sister, Ardis (Guy) Ogilvie, Mount Pleasant, Iowa; nieces & nephews, Terri (Dale) Schinstock (son Michael), Tracy ( Cal ) Bloebaum (their children, Blake Lyon, Mindy Byrum and Nick Lyon), Jeffrey Ogilvie, Pastor Tom (Becky) Ogilvie (and their 5 children, Sydney, Sam, Fred, Frannie and Frank). She is also survived by her stepchildren, Bergita Engstrom (her sons, Jon (Dana) & Chad (Linnea), Gerene (Gary) Johnson (children, Matthew & Emily), Kirstin (Anthony) Ruona (children, Angela, Andrew (Katie), & Kelly Jo), Lane Johnson (daughters: Jennifer & Jessica), grandchildren, great grandchildren, a loving church family, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Amy will be held 11AM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Amery, WI. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at First Lutheran Church from 10AM to 11AM. Burial will follow a luncheon at the church at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis at 2:30 PM. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
