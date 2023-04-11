Allen Jackson Wyman, age 66 of Luck, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls, WI. Allen was born on March 17, 1957 to Allen and Barbara (Agnew) Wyman in Minneapolis, MN. He was raised in Minneapolis but also spent time as a child in Montana and California. He later moved to his parents summer cabin on Vincent Lake in Luck, where he made it his home. Allen loved fishing and spending time on the lake. He was very mechanically inclined and loved fixing things and was a fierce friend known by many in the area as “Big Al”. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and special cousin Ellis. He is survived by his son, Brian (Shawna) Wyman; daughters, Patricia (William) Sias and Susan (Hua Va Yee Vong) Wyman; four grandchildren; brothers, Paul (Sheryl) Wyman and Susan (David) Fors as well as his loving Montana family and other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Al’s Life will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Wilkin’s Bar and Resort in Luck, WI. A special thank you to all staff, especially Becky, at St. Croix Regional Medical Center for their excellent care given to Allen during his stay. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
