Allan Moltzer, 87, passed away on August 18, 2023 peacefully surrounded by his family.
Allan was born on May 23, 1936 in an old farm house on Floyd Springer Place. He attended school at Apple River Valley and Amery. When 20 years old he bought a can milk truck in 1956, hauled 6 months and didn’t want to go bulk trucking so he sold his route, and milk truck. Then he bought John Krauses farm in 1958. And in July, 1958 he married Vivian Malmen and together had 7 children. We farmed and in spring of 1967 Allan bought a cattle truck. Then in 1972 we bought Bob Bergstrands farm and sold the cattle truck business in 1973. Allan farmed until 1997, and then he sold it and retired. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
Allan is survived by his wife, Vivian; sons, Rodney, Rusty, and Ryan (Sarah); daughters, Renee (Loren) Anderson, Roxann (Jeff) Moltzer.
He is preceded in death by his two sons, Randy and Robin Moltzer; parents, Adolph and Adelia; two sisters, Evelyn (Jerry) Carlson, Irene (Lyman) Dreier; two half-brothers, Ray (Doris) Butler and Arthur (Elaine) Butler.
A visitation will be Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 4 to 6pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A funeral service will take place at Balsam Lutheran Church in Amery on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11am with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Following services, interment will be at Balsam Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Allan’s name to the Balsam Lutheran Church in Amery.
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, Wisconsin.
