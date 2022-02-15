Allan “Hebrew” L. Selvig, age 72, of Owen, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen. Family and friends are welcome from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday, April 23 at the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by the Lublin American Legion Post #547.
Hebrew was born on October 16, 1949, the son of Invold “Ernie” and Ida (Anderson) Selvig in Amery. He graduated from Amery High School. Hebrew served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-70 aboard the USS Constellation CV-64. He was united in marriage to Sharon “Sherry” Peer on December 22, 1973 in St. Croix Falls. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2016. Hebrew worked in maintenance at the Doboy Feed Mill in New Richmond.
Hebrew was a member of the Lublin American Legion Post #547 and the New Richmond American Legion Post #80. He enjoyed ice fishing and playing softball. Most importantly, Hebrew loved and cherished his family.
Hebrew is survived by his daughter, Leacia (Brian) Ackerman of Owen; four grandchildren: Marcus, Cheryl, Elliot and Payton. He is further survived by one brother, Richard Selvig of Clear Lake; two sisters: Ardis Travis of Withee and Arlene (Louie) Canata of AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sherry and a brother Howard.
In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to: The Never Forgotten Honor Flight: https://neverforgottenhonorflight.com/. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com.
