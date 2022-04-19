Allan “Hebrew” L. Selvig, age 72, of Owen, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen. Family and friends are welcome from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday, April 23 at the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by the Lublin American Legion Post #547.
In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to: The Never Forgotten Honor Flight: https://neverforgottenhonorflight.com/.
