Alice Irene Selle was born on September 1, 1935 to Olaf and Ella Alfstad in Comstock, WI. She grew up in the Range area and attended school in Unity. After school she took a job at a dime store for a short time. On January 12, 1957 Alice was united in marriage to Julius. They made their home in Clayton and were blessed with one child, Randy. In 1960 they moved to Hudson where Alice continued to live up to her passing on April 2, 2023 at the Hudson Hospital. Alice was a member of the Dairyland Chapter Antique Car Club and loved going to the Senior Center in Hudson and playing bingo. She also enjoyed growing strawberries and raspberries and making jelly, jams and other desserts. She was an excellent cook and loved baking and cooking. Alice enjoyed trips to Branson and dancing with Julius, especially polkas.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband Julius, sister Helen Strenke and brother Louis Alfstad.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Renee) Selle, granddaughter Mandy Selle (Brandon), great grandsons Liam and Brekken, and a sister Louise (Roland) Yunker.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, with a luncheon to follow at the Amery Village Pizzeria. Interment will take place at 1 pm on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Clayton Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
