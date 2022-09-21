Alice Ann Iverson, age 83 of Clear Lake, WI passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI.
Alice Ann Iverson was born on January 3, 1939 in Pipestone, MN, the daughter of Chester and Alice (Hoffelmann) Bauer. Alice grew up in Bertha, MN and graduated from Bertha High School in 1957. After graduation, she attended Nursing School at the University of MN. On August 31, 1958, Alice was married to Wesley Iverson in St. Clair, MN. In 1967 they moved to Clear Lake, WI where together they farmed and raised 5 children, Thomas, Elizabeth, Erick, Thor and Ora. Over the years, Alice also worked as a CNA at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home In Amery, WI. She finished her nursing career at Westfield’s Hospital (Holy Family) in New Richmond, WI. In her spare time she enjoyed bird watching and traveling with her sister in law Mary Flitter. Alice especially loved watching her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Alice is proceeded in death by her husband, Wesley Iverson; son, Thomas Iverson; parents, Chester and Alice Bauer; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Survived by Sons and Daughters, Elizabeth (Don) Mayer - Bloomer, WI, Erick Iverson - Clear Lake, WI, Thor (Jennifer) Iverson - Clear Lake, WI, Ora (Melvin) Anderson - Clear Lake, WI; Daughter in Law - Dawn Iverson - Bloomer, WI; Grandchildren, Erica (Travis) Ullom, Dustin (Megan) Mayer, Samantha (Andrew) Berlin, Leslie (Pete) Volkman, Dylan (Brittany) Iverson, Morgan (Justin) Pullin, Jordan Iverson, Westan Iverson, Teagan Iverson, Bailey (Anna) Newville, Sophie Anderson, Leif Iverson, Abby Iverson, and Cael Iverson; 18 Great Grandchildren; Many Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends.
Interment will be the Scandinavian Cemetery in Bloomer, WI at 1pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be starting at 2pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Berlin Barn in Bloomer, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
