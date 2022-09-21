Alice Ann Iverson

Alice Ann Iverson, age 83 of Clear Lake, WI passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI.

Alice Ann Iverson was born on January 3, 1939 in Pipestone, MN, the daughter of Chester and Alice (Hoffelmann) Bauer. Alice grew up in Bertha, MN and graduated from Bertha High School in 1957. After graduation, she attended Nursing School at the University of MN. On August 31, 1958, Alice was married to Wesley Iverson in St. Clair, MN. In 1967 they moved to Clear Lake, WI where together they farmed and raised 5 children, Thomas, Elizabeth, Erick, Thor and Ora. Over the years, Alice also worked as a CNA at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home In Amery, WI. She finished her nursing career at Westfield’s Hospital (Holy Family) in New Richmond, WI. In her spare time she enjoyed bird watching and traveling with her sister in law Mary Flitter. Alice especially loved watching her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

