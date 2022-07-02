April Ziemer, Editor of the Amery Free Press received three awards at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet held June 24 in Madison.
Ziemer brought home awards for her stories “Week starts off with a unique bang for Minnesota hunter” featured in the November 17, 2020 edition of the Amery Free Press and “Arrest made in six-year-old case” featured in the November 10, 2020 edition of the Amery Free Press. Ziemer also received an award for the 2021 Special Section honoring the Amery High School State Champion Wrestling Team.
