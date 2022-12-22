CC

Past Community Club Presidents, otherwise known as Red Coats, celebrate with April Ziemer on her night of Presidency crowning and 46th birthday. 

April Ziemer had a great 46th birthday.

Ziemer became the latest president of the Amery Community Club at the organization’s annual Christmas Party, held Dec. 15 at the Village Pizzeria. It is tradition that the club changes leadership at the December meeting. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.