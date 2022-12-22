April Ziemer had a great 46th birthday.
Ziemer became the latest president of the Amery Community Club at the organization’s annual Christmas Party, held Dec. 15 at the Village Pizzeria. It is tradition that the club changes leadership at the December meeting.
Now Past President Tony Meyers presented Ziemer with her red blazer jacket as he concluded his time on the board. In his remarks, Meyers thanked the chairs of the committees of the club for their efforts in promoting Amery.
Past President Tom Hartmann was acknowledged for his five years of service on the board. Eric Morrissey is the newest member on the board. Also serving on the board are Treasurer/President-Elect Shawn Doerfler and Secretary Troy Keller.
Ziemer presented Meyers with several gifts including a football autographed by the Green Bay Packers, a script for the television series “Who’s the Boss” autographed by Tony Danza and a Cameo video message from former Milwaukee Brewer and Minnesota Twin Paul Molitor.
In her remarks, Ziemer credited members of the community for giving her support and encouragement as a child and when she returned to Amery to start a business.
“Now, I want to have that same effect on the people growing up here,” Ziemer said. “I want to cheer for them if they leave, I want them to feel OK to return if they so choose. I want to be a part of making this feel like home for everyone who has ever lived here, left here, or made a new start here.
“Community Club has been a huge gift to me. I have made some of my closest friends, I have met really amazing people and discovered really cool businesses.
“Being on this board has not always been easy, but the greatest things in life rarely are so I am going to put my heart into every second of it-I promise you that,” she concluded.
The board recognizes that the community would not be where it is without the dedication of past presidents who were committed to the future of Amery, its businesses, residents and visitors. Thank you to all those who have served as President of the Amery Community Club:
1927-29 W.W. Winchester
1930 R.M. Hauger
1931-34 Dr. C. A. Nelson
1935-41 James L. McGinnis
1942-43 Tom L. Yates
1944-47 Rueben Christianson
1948 J. Edson Davis
1949 Al Kinney
1950 John J. Burman
1951 Ralph Pennington
1952 Elmer H. Nelson
1953 Dr. Haakon Alme
1954 Lester A. Sjobeck
1955 Dr. P.H. Satterlund
1956 Chuck Dean
1957 Dr. Jack Larsen
1958 Robert J. Williamson
1959 Harold Micheal
1960 Robert Harkness
1961 Dr. Frederick Whitlark
1962 George Griffin
1963 James Austin
1964 Erwin Danielson
1965 Wayne Hanson
1966 Joe Schreier
1967 Dr. Don Nelson
1968 Dr. William Byrne
1969 Don Paul Novitzke
1970 Clarence Enneking
1971 John Mertz
1972 Lester Gullickson
1973 John K. Stoll
1974 Dan Byrnes
1975 Al Ryser
1976 Dr. Darold Niccum
1977 Robert H. Rasmussen
1978 Jim Adams
1979 Dave Park
1980 Dennis John
1981 Henry Snyder
1982 Duane Luehman
1983 Bruce Johnson
1984 Ray Norsted
1985 Dan Lien
1986 Vern Peterson
1987 Dr. Dick Schutte
1988 Jon Buss
1989 Dr. Terry Christopherson
1990 Larry Loverude
1991 Mike Ginter
1992 Dr. Bob Johansen
1993 Paul Isakson
1994 Dan Draxler
1995 Stan Koppinger
1996 Diean Schramski
1997 Nora Schaefer
1998 Matt Johnson
1999 Ray Klopotek
2000 Mike Hafele
2001 Chuck Williamson
2002 Neil Isakson
2003 David Erspamer
2004 Dr. David Clausen
2005 Bart Bergen
2006 Vanessa Donahue
2007 Gary Taxdahl
2008 Stephen V. Schiell
2009 Brian Byrnes
2010 Tom Bensen
2011 Ed White
2012 Oralee Schock
2013 Sally Klevgard
2014 Ed Flanum
2015 Larry Coleman
2016 Dr. Tom Van Someren
2017 Dan Young
2018 Shari Overby
2019 Cheryl Meyer
2020 Denis Carteron
2021 Tom Hartmann
2022 Tony Meyers
