After a long week, the best way to kick off the upcoming weekend is with cool cars, fantastic food and drink and the music of the Belfast Cowboys. Grab your family, friends and neighbors and head to Michael Park Friday, July 21.

Once again, Amery Chevrolet will take attendees on a trip back in time with their classic car show. You just never know what you are going to see. Maybe this Friday is your time to enter the contest instead of just being a spectator?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.