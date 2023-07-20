After a long week, the best way to kick off the upcoming weekend is with cool cars, fantastic food and drink and the music of the Belfast Cowboys. Grab your family, friends and neighbors and head to Michael Park Friday, July 21.
Once again, Amery Chevrolet will take attendees on a trip back in time with their classic car show. You just never know what you are going to see. Maybe this Friday is your time to enter the contest instead of just being a spectator?
For any curious Music on the River fans who have Googled the Belfast Cowboys, and come up seeing double, relax. There are indeed two bands going under that moniker. One is a 9-piece Minnesota outfit that is well known for their renditions of songs by Van Morrison, the Irish singer-songwriter-guitarist-saxophonist-rocker, whose nickname is the Belfast Cowboy. The other is an east coast trio. Music on the River will rock it Midwest, 9-piece style, with the band who will not only wow the crowd with Morrison but many other well-known tunes as well.
Led by veteran songwriter and guitarist Terry Walsh and powered by a four-piece horn section, the Cowboys have flourished in the renowned Minnesota music scene and have consistently packed houses and entertained crowds since 2002.
Terry Walsh got his start playing in various Twin Cities rock bands and toured as Slim Dunlap’s bass player in 1997, opening for Son Volt. But after 17 years, he almost gave it all up.
“I was very close to selling off my amp and guitars in an attempt to put away childish things and grow up,” Terry laughs. “Thankfully I got a call from my friend and booking agent Brian Swanson, who asked if I wanted to come join their ‘go nowhere, do nothing rock and roll band.’”
For a couple years, the band of friends rehearsed every Thursday, learning songs they loved. Then in spring of 2001, Terry lost his day job and learned his wife was pregnant. Brian once again prodded Terry, “I think we should put your idea about that Van Morrison band in motion.” They spent the rest of the year learning their favorite Van songs and built up an all-star band with Joe Loskota on keyboards and Vic Volare to run the horn section. Calling themselves The Belfast Cowboys, the band played their first show at the old 400 Bar on Saint Patrick’s Day 2002. Shortly before that show, Brian accepted his dream job in California. Fortunately, drummer Dave Kirby’s friend, ace guitarist Dan Kowalke attended that first show and joined up.
Many musicians played with the band over the first few years, and continue to do so today, but the 'A' team was soon established: Dan Kowalke on guitar and backing vocals, Joe Baumgart (bass), Dave Kirby and Dave Haugen (drums, backing vocals), Joe Loskota (keyboards, backing vocals), Paul Gronert (sax), Matt Hanzelka (trombone), Tim Martin (trumpet), Vic Volare (sax, flute) and Terry Walsh (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica, piano).
The band has expanded its content over the years to include rock and soul covers along with Terry’s own originals, which have become fan favorites. Now a beloved staple in Minnesota, the 9-piece Belfast Cowboys, and the smaller version of the band (known as St. Dominic’s Trio), averaged over 120 shows a year before the pandemic. The bar-tested troubadours are known for playing epic sets at their weekly Minneapolis gigs and drawing large crowds to outdoor festivals. Occasionally they’ll venture beyond the Midwest to play Ireland, Phoenix, New York’s Times Square, and once opened for the band Chicago in front of 15,000 people.
Craig Planting, a writer who resides in Minneapolis, once described his experience watching his friend (Walsh) perform with the Belfast Cowboys.
“I stood at the second-floor railing and tried to take in the commotion below me. My friend, Terry Walsh, had mentioned that the Belfast Cowboys, his nine-piece, Van Morrison cover band had been gaining momentum, but he hadn’t described anything like this. The Fine Line was booming. The dance floor was crammed, and a couple was twirling in the aisle, forcing those around them to clutch their drinks to their chests,” he said.
He described how “Caravan” ended with a cymbal crash and Terry kicked off the riff to “Domino” on his Telecaster.
Planting said, “When the horn section came in, he smiled and egged them on. Then he went up onto his toes and belted: ‘Roll me over Romeo/there you go/I think it’s time for a change.’ The crowd sang along on the intro to ‘Jackie Wilson Said’ and the horns filled the room on ‘Wild Night.’”
To be a part of this experience, be sure to make it to the Danielson Stage by 7p.m. Friday evening. GypsyWagyn Band who is a favorite when they play at local establishments, will open the event from 5p.m.-7p.m.
