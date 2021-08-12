For many years Julie Riemenschneider played a role at Amery’s City Hall. Wearing various hats, she was always working towards the betterment of the community. Although her time as a member of Amery’s City Council has ended, her community spirit is stronger than ever.
Riemenscheider moved to Amery in 1964 and began her career teaching in Balsam Lake, where she taught for four years before motherhood drew her away from the classroom.
When her youngest child was about two and a half, Riemenschneider took a part time job in Amery with Angelo Terranova at his cheese store.
One day in 1974, Ralph Mickelson called her and asked if she would be interested in doing some part-time work at Amery’s City Hall, since they had someone who was out due to an injury and she took the offer. This would be the start of Riemenschneider pulling up to City Hall for many, many years.
Throughout the years, she learned various duties in the city’s office. When Mickelson retired in 1989, then mayor Duane Riley encouraged her to apply for the job of City Administrator. Riemenschneider wasn’t so sure, but her husband Larry told her that it wouldn’t hurt to try, and she agreed.
She was hired with one condition, the job required the Riemenschneiders to move, as to be given the job, she needed to live within city limits and at that time did not. The beautiful house on Bear Trap was sold, they found a perfect new home in town and she put on her hat as City Administrator.
When she was hired she thought she would do it for a year or two. “Pretty soon you get comfortable. The city was growing, we hired more people in the office. I am proud to say Linda and Deb are still there today. The years flew by and I spent 19 as Administrator,” Riemenschneider said. She spent a total of 32 working for the city before she retired.
In 2014 there was a vacancy on the City Council. She said, “I thought for all those years I set up meetings and knew what was going on, but I had never been on the other side of the table, why don’t I give it shot?”
Once again, she talked it over with Larry and he said, “What does it hurt to try?”
She was elected to represent Wards 3,4 and 5. Since then Riemenschneider spent her time trying to make decisions that were best for the City of Amery and its residents.
In July 2020, the Riemenschneiders sold their beloved home on the corner of Deronda and Harriman as it was time to downsize and the large yard and gorgeous flower beds were getting to be a bit too much to take care of. They moved to the east side of the city.
Just like moving in the late 1980’s had affected her role in the city government, a move had affected her role again, but this time it wasn’t in a good way.
“It never popped into my mind when we moved that I was outside of the Wards I represented,” she said. Riemenschneider received a call that her new address was a street outside of the area she needed to live in to keep her spot on the council.
Although she would have preferred to stay until her term was up in April 2022, Riemenschneider understands there are rules. Her departure has left a vacancy on the council, which has yet to be filled.
When she looks back on her years on the council, Riemenschneider said she is proud of the personnel that have been hired and the longevity of many of the employees. She is proud to say in some form or another she has worked with six Mayors; Riley, Jerry Wittstock, Harvey Stower, Mike Karuschak, Kay Erickson and Paul Isakson. “It has all been good,” she said.
Riemenschneider said infrastructure is hard to keep up with because of money. “We want to keep taxes down. Keeping up with street maintenance and parks was always a challenge, but given the budgets we had, I think we have made good progress with our infrastructure,” she said.
She said one of the hardest decisions she had to make during her time on the council was the decision to move the library. Riemenschneider said, “I am a library supporter and I love where it is, but in at the same time I think it will be good to have all city services in one spot.”
Riemenschneider will have a bit more free time now. She will spend it doing the things she has always enjoyed, which is spending time with children and grandchildren and volunteering in various areas around town.
Over the years she volunteered tirelessly at Lien Elementary, her church and with the Amery Woman’s Club and she has no intention of slowing down. Like always, Riemenschneider’s plan is to keep working towards the success of her community and she said she does it simply because, “I love Amery. It was a great place to raise my children and I have many great friends here.”
