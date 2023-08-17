With the Community Club’s “Price is Right” event now in the books, it is important to take a moment to recognize the people that make these nights of entertainment possible. Over 150 club members and a full team of directors, led by President April Ziemer, work together to prop up local businesses and highlight the ever-evolving multitude of services that Amery has to offer, all while providing new, unique sources of attention-grabbing, community-gathering entertainment. It is no small feat to spin these plates, and, thankfully, no small team that spins them. The Price is Right event was sponsored by dozens of businesses. A few of these business owners shared their thoughts on the event and the impact of the Community Club as a whole.
Bob Richter has lived in Amery for over 60 years. He opened Apple River TV and Appliance in 1970 and has owned the business ever since. Bob is a lifelong advocate for small businesses and was immediately enthused by the idea of a Price is Right event. “I thought it was a good idea, to help support Amery and the businesses, to get more people into town and know who we are.”
Dan Young has worked in Amery for 32 years. He is the owner of Connecting Point and previous president of the Community Club. Before serving as president in 2017, he spent five years on the board of directors. He credits the Community Club as a pillar of local business and an invaluable community resource. He was also intrigued by the Price is Right idea and its potential impact on local businesses. “April had mentioned it, and it sounded like an exciting idea. Bring people into town to spend money and have a chance to win some pretty cool prizes. So, we decided to sponsor it.”
Troy Keller is the owner of Amery Chevrolet and current Secretary of the Community Club. When he became the owner in 2016, he inherited a history of correspondence and involvement between Amery Chevrolet and the Community Club. “My company has been part of it for many, many years. When I took over the company, I just kept that up. My involvement got started when April asked me to be a part of the board.” He was enthused by the distinctiveness of the event and the chance to garner community involvement. “It’s pretty cool. It’s something unique that I’ve never seen anyone else do.” The exciting scope of the event also caught his attention. “I think just the overall hype, when people start hearing ‘they were giving away a car, giving away vacations, giving away all this stuff,’ that’s when it seems like it could be a much bigger event than a lot of stuff that we have.”
Bob explained that one of Amery’s greatest difficulties over the years has been broadcasting itself to other communities. “People still don’t know who we are.” He found that one of the event’s most intriguing factors was its potential to attract an audience that would normally be unaware of Amery and its services. “This seems more new. It seems like a bigger promotion, to bring a lot of people to town.” Dan shared a similar sentiment, hoping that the event will encourage repeat visitors. “Hopefully, it shows people the kind of products and services that Amery has to offer. Hopefully they come back. There’s a lot of new people, new faces going through town, and if we can give them a reason to come back, it’ll benefit Amery.”
As well as encouraging local business, Troy hopes the event will shine light on Amery’s packed calendar of entertainment events. “Overall, I hope it brings more awareness to the fun stuff that actually happens in Amery. A lot of people don’t realize the neat events that happen, how entertaining this stuff can be, unless you’re from Amery.” As we approach another season of entertainment, Troy remains mindful to utilize the publicity of the event. “It’s something that’s going to take time to create momentum. With that momentum, if we’re able to continuously do it, that’s where I think it can create some good hype for the town.”
Dan appreciates the Community Club for its continued efforts to tighten the seams that stitch our local businesses together. Through these efforts, businesses small and large have fostered meaningful relationships that work to promote success for everyone. “It’s a smaller town, and everybody is friends. You have your own business, but you’re supporting each other. The Community Club just creates those friendships or brings us closer together.” Dan has experienced this unique support system firsthand. “When I was on the board, I met a lot of new people—I knew them through a business relationship, working with them, but I didn’t know them on a personal level. It’s a unique club in just that you meet people, and you make friends, but it also helps your business at the same time.”
Troy credits the club for creating excitement around Amery and strengthening the community as a whole. “I think it keeps things moving, gets people out of their house, and creates entertainment.” With dozens more events and activities prepared for the rest of the year, the Community Club plans to keep the wheel spinning.
Cards shoppers had turned in to play the Price is Right were counted and show in those six hours, almost $50,000 were spent at Amery Community Club businesses on Saturday. Ziemer said, “If you think about it, some people may have spent $30, but you only received a card for every $20. Some people did not even take cards or ended up not being able to make it to the park for the game show event. So actually, our members made well over $50,000 in those six hours.”
She said many people put work into this event as a way to give businesses a boost. “Not just downtown businesses, but all Amery Community Club Businesses who wanted to participate. This was a way to show there are promotions ran that make it a benefit to be a Community Club member. It also showed shoppers who are the members of the Community Club. These members contribute to all of the amazing things that are put on in the community. It is their membership dues that add to your music, your festivals, your promotions, your activities of all sorts. Make sure to thank these businesses and keep shopping with them,” said Ziemer, “I planned Price as Right to be a one-time deal, but if we can find storage for the props and continued sponsorship, I am on board to continue to call people to ‘Come on Down!’”
