With the Community Club’s “Price is Right” event now in the books, it is important to take a moment to recognize the people that make these nights of entertainment possible. Over 150 club members and a full team of directors, led by President April Ziemer, work together to prop up local businesses and highlight the ever-evolving multitude of services that Amery has to offer, all while providing new, unique sources of attention-grabbing, community-gathering entertainment. It is no small feat to spin these plates, and, thankfully, no small team that spins them. The Price is Right event was sponsored by dozens of businesses. A few of these business owners shared their thoughts on the event and the impact of the Community Club as a whole. 

Bob Richter has lived in Amery for over 60 years. He opened Apple River TV and Appliance in 1970 and has owned the business ever since. Bob is a lifelong advocate for small businesses and was immediately enthused by the idea of a Price is Right event. “I thought it was a good idea, to help support Amery and the businesses, to get more people into town and know who we are.” 

