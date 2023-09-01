With the assistance of the Western Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (WWRPC), Polk County has realized, through just the Mainstreet Bounce Back program, more than $1 million that has gone as assistance to more than 100 local businesses.
That’s just one of the local impacts the county has received through its affiliation with the WWRPC.
A presentation about WWRPC was made at the Aug. 15 county board meeting, highlighting Polk County’s membership in the 7-county region created in 1971.
WRPC assists counties in the following areas:
Community planning
Demographics
Economic development
Grants
Mapping
Natural resources planning
Public administration
Transportation
In all, there are nine planning commission regions across the state, all of them governed by a 21-member panel. Appointments to the body are made by county boards, with three county representatives per-county empaneled.
Polk County is represented by Jeremy Hall, Terry Haur, and Denise L’Allier-Pray.
Information provided to supervisors included the organization’ goal: To assist units of government in planning for the physical, social, and economic development needs of the region
This is done in three ways:
Serving as a coordinating organization between federal and state agencies and the local governments.
Assisting units of government in working on issues that occur at a regional level.
Providing technical assistance, advice, and services directly to individual units of government.
Each of the individual areas of assistance was broken down into its assistance components.
They are as follows:
Economic development
Regional economic development planning and coordination
Administration of revolving loan funds
Project consultation, grant writing and administration
Community and business finance
County economic and population profiles
Community and industrial park profiles
Transportation
Highway, rail and airport planning
Safe Routes to Schools plans
Rural and urban transit plans
Corridor plans
Traffic/parking studies
Pedestrian/bicycle facilities planning
Community development
County and community comprehensive plans
Zoning and subdivision regulations
Land use planning
Grant writing and administration
Emergency preparedness
Hazard mitigation planning
Tax increment finance plans
Capital improvement plans
Outdoor recreation plans
Housing assistance
Placemaking services
Conservation and mapping
Water quality planning
Sustainability planning
Lake management plans
Base and customized maps
3D modeling, visualization, and GIS
Mapping and graphics for specialized needs
The other local impacts of assistance programming through WWRPC includes:
Participate in the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition, supporting future passenger rail service to the region.
In coordination with PSC, continued to provide administration and outreach to the region’s broadband implementation group
Prepare annual county-specific economic profiles
Hosted a regional downtown building renovation workshop in Clear Lake in June
Prepared successful grant applications: WisDOT TAP funding for Polk County bicycle & pedestrian plan; hazard mitigation funding for Polk County Hazard mitigation plan; DNR surface water plan; hazard mitigation funding for Polk County Hazard mitigation plan; DNR surface water grant program finding for development of a lake management plan for Staples Lake
Prepared or are preparing the above plans; Staples Lake; Hazard mitigation; bike and ped
Completed safe routes to school plans for village of Osceola and the city of Amery
Secured implementation funding to create three traffic calming kits around schools, of which the first demonstration site was in the city of Amery.
Beginning an update of the Polk County Farmland Preservation Plan.
