Mark your calendars to stroll through an outdoor mall of sorts this Saturday, June 18, at Amery’s North Park as the Woman’s Club hosts the Art and Craft Fair for the 44th year.
Years ago, the event started on the sidewalks of Keller Avenue and today sits nestled along the tree lined walk- way of beautiful North Park. Organizers say the Amery Art and Craft Fair has transitioned into a very large, diverse and fun annual event showcasing the talents of local and area crafters and artists.
The Amery Art and Craft Fair provides a showcase for crafters and artists from the local and surrounding areas. A plethora of exhibit booths feature a variety of unique craftsmanship and talent.
It is a favorite fair of many vendors who return year after year. There is no reason for shoppers
to leave empty-handed as the fair truly features something for everyone. Organizers said, “If it is something special you are seeking, this is the place to find it!”
Various food items from gyros to gourmet pop- corn will delight your taste buds, but make sure to leave room for dessert. Famous for their home- made cookies, Amery Woman’s Club members will have dozens of varieties of their special baked goods available for sale at the AWC booth.
New this year, there will be musical entertainment for the Fair goers.
The fair is the biggest yearly fundraiser for the Woman’s Club to raise monies in support of many community charitable organizations, including over $3,250 in scholarships to local youth and adult non-traditional students.
Grab your friends and family and make a day of it. There is no admittance fee and the event will be open in North Park from 9a.m. until 3p.m.
See you at the fair!
