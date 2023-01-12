“And he’s only a Sophomore,” has been a line buzzing through Amery since Carter Wollan grabbed three new school records in one game. Amery Boys Basketball Warrior #2 has more goals in store, so do not expect chatter to die down anytime soon.
The January 5 game vs. Grantsburg saw one hundred two career 3-point field goals, fifty points in a game, and twelve 3-point field goals, which saw records being snatched away from three former Warriors.
Most career three-point field goals was a record held by Eric Teig, Class of 2002. His record was 101. Wollan hit 102 and has a long career ahead of him as a Warrior.
Most points in a game was a long-standing record held by Al Rudd since 1974. Rudd had 47, so Wollan’s 50 beat it by three.
Most three-point field goals in a game was a record of seven held by four ball players; Class of 2005’s Nick Cramlet, Class of 2006’s Jake Despres, Class of 2014’s Michael Elbing and Wollan himself during his Freshman season. Time will tell if he breaks his own new record of 12.
Wollan started playing basketball at the age of 6 (1st grade) for Amery’s Little Dribblers Program. He started playing competitively at the AAU level in 4th grade.
He said he grew to love the sport because of, “The competitive nature, goal chasing, and competing with friends.”
Wollan’s achievements have not come by easily. He tries to get into the gym as much as possible; attending Open Gym every day before school at 7:00 am, weekend Open Gyms, and workouts outside of Amery. “I play for the Wisconsin Playmakers during the spring and summer. This past summer we traveled to places like Indianapolis, Kansas City, Atlanta, and placed 3rd out of 40 teams in the nation in the UNDER ARMOUR RISE Circuit,” Wollan said.
When he is not putting in hours in the gym, Wollan loves to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoys attending sporting events, golfing in the summer, and playing Fantasy Football with his friends.
He has also been playing football since 3rd grade. Wollan said, “I love everything about football; I love playing on Friday nights, team workouts, and team dinners. Football teaches me the toughness and physicality that is required to be a great athlete. I would like to thank coaches Ryan Humpal, Larry Doten, Carl Granica, Jeremiah Fisk, and Tony Aizpurua. Even though I love basketball, football is right up there with it and has helped me become stronger, a better teammate, and become a more rounded athlete.”
Wollan feels lucky to be surrounded by great coaches, this includes Amery’s newest Boys Basketball Varsity coach Tom Mackey. “Coach Thomas Mackey has taught me many things about basketball, and skills outside of basketball. He always sets the standard of being a positive person, connects the game of basketball to real life lessons, and has taught me, and the Amery Basketball team that we are a family. Amery is very fortunate to have Coach Mackey,” he said.
Wollan said people like Matthew Pettersen and Mark Luehman took him under their wing and allowed him to tag along as a manager at a young age, helping him understand what it takes to become a high-level basketball player. “Jason Sargent coached me my Freshman year and helped me develop the work ethic I have today. My Wisconsin Playmaker family has helped me take basketball to the next level. This includes my coaches Toby Hegner, Jason Clark, Jason Jesperson, and my teammates from around the state who continue to push me to become the most advanced player I can be,” he said.
Wollan receives support and encouragement from not only his coaches but says his family members are his biggest fans. He shared, “My family is my biggest support system. My little brothers, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents have been supporting me my whole basketball career.”
He feels his Amery basketball family has been helping him develop since 1st grade. “My teammates have always been there for me and they are some of my best friends. They have been a big part of my success thus far. My father, Jerod Wollan, coached me my whole life, and is the person who helped me fall in love with basketball. My mother, Anne Wollan, does all the little things like making me a big dinner the night before a game, driving me to Eau Claire two times a week in the summer for Playmaker practice, and is my overall #1 fan,” said Wollan.
That adoration for his parents goes both ways. Wollan’s parents said, “We are extremely proud of Carter and his accomplishments thus far. Not only as an athlete, but also as a student. Carter is an extremely hard worker. He puts a lot of time in the gym. From his early morning workouts, late evening workouts, to his off-season basketball and workouts, he’s constantly in the gym, all while holding a 4.0 GPA. We are excited that all of his hard work is paying off, and excited for what the future holds for him!”
“My favorite thing about Amery High School are the people that surround me and support me everyday. There are many teachers and administrative staff that I look up to and have helped me become who I am today,” Wollan said.
Outside of Amery, Wollan has other basketball players he looks up to in this area, such as Jordan Malmlov (Prescott, class of 2023) and Tyler Orr (Rice Lake, class of 2023). “I say these two players because I remember watching them as a team manager in middle school. Their smooth play and shooting are what I strive for,” said Wollan.
It seems when Wollan strives, he puts in the grit to grab it. His future goals include becoming Amery’s all-time leading scorer, Middle Border Conference Player of the Year, All-State, winning a Conference Championship, and playing basketball at the collegiate level. He’s got time to pull this off, remember what they have been saying, “He is only a Sophomore.”
