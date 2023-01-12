“And he’s only a Sophomore,” has been a line buzzing through Amery since Carter Wollan grabbed three new school records in one game. Amery Boys Basketball Warrior #2  has more goals in store, so do not expect chatter to die down anytime soon.

The January 5  game vs. Grantsburg saw one hundred two career 3-point field goals, fifty points in a game, and twelve 3-point field goals, which saw records being snatched away from three former Warriors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.