Nestled back in the countryside southeast of Amery, a long driveway leads to a place where Sundays are anything silent, yet the grounds of the Amery Gun Club are able to provide a weekly dose of a peaceful easy feeling to many shooters, including those on the Amery High School Trap Shooting team.
Trapshooting is a form of clay target shooting. Trapshooting is a game of movement, action and split-second timing. It requires the accuracy and skill to repeatedly aim, fire and break the discs which are hurled through the air, simulating the flight path of a bird fleeing a hunter.
Trapshooting's continual growth and expanding popularity is due to the fact that people of all ages, incomes and abilities can compete. Nine-year-old boys shoot alongside 90-year-old men. Many have been in the sport 55 years and some began just two years ago. Trapshooting's participants include millionaires and hourly wage earners, inventors and businessmen, former sports figures in other fields, farmers, truck drivers, housewives and one of the largest growing groups of participants-students.
The popularity of trap shooting has been increasing for local school teams. For Amery it developed around eight years ago by Steve Bielmeier.
Currently 17 students make up the team coached by Dylan Matter, Trace Sipiorski and Jason Heiken.
Team member Ryan Hanson said he liked shooting guns, so it made sense to start trap shooting five years ago. He said his shooting scores are pretty up and down, but on average he feels like he does pretty well and enjoys spending time with “The guys.”
Benito Widiker said trap shooting has provided him an opportunity to get more comfortable with shooting his gun for hunting.
All of the team members said they are hunters of various forms and agree trap shooting assists with their performance.
Chad Sarsland began trap shooting two years ago, he feels his Sunday ritual of shooting his 25 rounds is good practice for bird hunting.
Logan Osero has also been shooting for two years and when asked if he believes he is good at the sport, he replied, “I would say so.”
Senior Michael Lepak has been shooting since his Freshman year and enjoys the practice for hunting that he gets with trap shooting. When asked if he feels he is a good trap shooter, with a giggle he replied, “I would say I am better than Ethan.”
Teammate Ethan Bottolfson shook his head in disagreement.
The team comradery and fresh air are bonuses that come with the sport.
This year’s team is made up of all high school students, but next year will be opened up to Seventh and Eighth grade students as well. “This will be a big step for us, but with big steps come big excitement,” said Matter, who has been shooting since he was 12-years-old.
Matter said community members are welcome to come watch the kids shoot on Sundays afternoons. “We shoot at 3p.m. The gun club is spacious and warm with food and drinks as well,” he said.
The team recently paired with Amery’s very own Legacy River Coffee for a fundraiser that will run through May 3, 2022. If you are interested in purchasing Legacy River Coffee while supporting the Trap Shooting team, you can reach out to any member of the team or visit the Amery High School Trap team Facebook page to message to place an order.
Sipiorski said for the first time this year, participants have the opportunity to participate in the State event, which takes place in Rome Wisconsin.
More than 85 high school teams featuring more than 2,000 student athletes, along with thousands of spectators, are expected to attend the 2022 State Tournament, June 11th-12th, 2022 at the WTA Shooting Complex.
Until then, Amery’s team will compete against Baldwin, New Richmond, Somerset, River Falls, Hudson and Osceola. Each team shoots at their own club and record their top five JV scores and top five Varsity scores. The season runs eight weeks, with four weeks of practice.
Matter said, “I am excited for the year, it should be a good one.”
