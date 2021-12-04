The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) recently released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of October 2021. The data shows that Wisconsin's total non-farm jobs decreased by 1,000 in October 2021 when compared to September 2021 while Wisconsin's private-sector jobs increased by 2,000 in the month of October. Wisconsin's unemployment rate in October was 3.2 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from September's revised rate of 3.4 percent.
Locally, Polk County saw an unemployment rate of 3.2%, a little higher than some other area counties. St. Croix County’s unemployment is sitting at 2.8%, Pierce is also at at 2.8%, Barron at 3.1% and Chippewa at 2.9%.
Polk County is sitting lower than Burnett County, which has a rate of 4.1%. Sawyer County is also sitting at 4.1%.
This ranks Polk County at number 40 out of the state’s 72 counties. The lowest unemployment rate in Wisconsin is Lafayette County at 2.2%. The highest unemployment rate in the state is Menominee County, which sits at a rate of 8%. This is 2.3% above the next closest county, which is Forest County.
As a state, Wisconsin added 2,000 private-sector jobs in the month of October while total non-farm jobs decreased by 1,000.
"We've been working hard over the last 18 months to put our state and economy in the best position to rebound from this pandemic," Gov. Evers said. "This is great news for our state and our economic recovery, and I'm proud of our efforts to make sure we bounce back even better than we were before the pandemic hit."
"Wisconsin's total employment continues to increase while total unemployment decreases, which is a great sign of continued growth for the Wisconsin economy," DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek said. "To top it off, Wisconsin's unemployment rate decreased 0.2 percentage points in October, signaling increased worker confidence in rejoining the workforce and increased hiring by many sectors including construction, manufacturing, and transportation, warehousing and utilities."
