Wisconsin is sitting one point lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of four percent. The state’s three percent achievement shows a great bounce back from the depths of the COVID pandemic, originating two years ago.
The unemployment rate in Wisconsin reached a record high of 14.80 in April of 2020. The unemployment rate in the United States averaged 5.76 percent from 1948 until 2022, reaching an all-time high of 14.70 percent in April of 2020 and a record low of 2.50 percent in May of 1953.
The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of January 2022. The data shows that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3.0% in January, down from December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. The data also showed that Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate in January 2022 was 66.4%.
“Wisconsin’s low unemployment and high labor force participation rates reflect a strong economic recovery as we leave this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic behind,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “At the same time, we know many employers are struggling to hire and retain employees. DWD’s enhanced online Job Center of Wisconsin offerings and regional business services teams can help employers connect with skilled candidates and previously underutilized talent pools.”
Gov. Tony Evers has also devoted federal pandemic relief money toward the worker shortage problem, including $130 million for job training programs and local efforts to develop long-term solutions to the labor shortage and $60 million for workforce development grants.
Local unemployment figures are due out next week.
