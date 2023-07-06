After a developer began eyeing rural northwest Wisconsin for a large swine farm, five small towns enacted ordinances aimed at curbing environmental and health impacts.

Then, the state’s biggest business and agricultural interest groups fought back. They engaged disaffected residents. Some locals sued. Others ran for political office. New leaders in one Polk County town rescinded regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

CAFO_Polk_Burnett_County_042823-043023_06.jpg

A sign opposing a proposed concentrated animal feeding operation that would house thousands of pigs is shown in the town of Trade Lake in Burnett County, Wis., on April 28, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
CAFO_Polk_Burnett_County_042823-043023_34.jpg

The Laketown Town Hall is shown in Polk County, Wis., on April 30, 2023. Laketown, population 1,024, is home to livestock, crop and specialty farms, which together comprise almost two-thirds of the landscape. The town enacted — but later rescinded — an ordinance to regulate large farms. That ordinance prompted heated debate and a since-dismissed lawsuit. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
CAFO_Polk_Burnett_County_042823-043023_33.jpg

Polk County Supervisor Brad Olson, an opponent of local ordinances to large-scale farming, asks why farming gets blamed for pollution when excessive road salt and wastewater treatment plant overflows also taint water. He is shown in Cushing, Wis, on April 29, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
CAFO_Polk_Burnett_County_042823-043023_49.jpg

Trial lawyer Andy Marshall is photographed on his property in the Town of Trade Lake in Burnett County, Wis., on April 30, 2023. He and his brother agreed to represent neighboring Laketown pro bono in a lawsuit that targeted its regulations of large-scale farms. New leadership ultimately rescinded the ordinance, prompting the lawsuit’s dismissal. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
DSC_4294 Sara Byl contributed.jpeg

The Byl family, which operates Northernview Farm in Laketown, Wis., is shown. From left, Michael, Joyce (who is since deceased), Sara Byl and Sara’s son, Noah. (Photo courtesy of Sara Byl)
CAFO_Polk_Burnett_County_042823-043023_39.jpg

A sign for Northernview Farm is photographed in Laketown, Wis., on April 28, 2023. The Byl family, which owns the Polk County farm, grows about 600 acres of corn and alfalfa to feed their herd of Holsteins. They oppose local ordinances to regulate large-scale farming, saying such efforts could impede the future growth of smaller farms like theirs. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
CAFO_Polk_Burnett_County_042823-043023_28.jpg

Lisa Doerr is a former horse breeder who grows forage on her 80-acre property in the Polk County, Wis., town of Laketown. She chaired an advisory group that shaped ordinances to regulate large farms in several northwest Wisconsin municipalities. One town later rescinded its ordinance. She is shown on her property on April 29, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

