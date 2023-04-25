JFC_8.jpg

Phantom Lake is part of Wisconsin’s 30,000-acre Crex Wildlife Area near the Twin Cities. The state’s budget committee held up purchasing three nearby parcels for $165.000. Gov. Tony Evers wants to raise the threshold for Joint Finance Committee review of land conservation projects to $500,000. (Courtesy of Paul Stoll / Friends of Crex)

Wisconsin’s powerful Republican-controlled budget committee, under fire for using a secretive “pocket veto” to block certain funding, denied several of those requests in a public meeting Tuesday, including for one of the largest conservation projects in state history.

The abrupt about-face by the Joint Finance Committee came after Wisconsin Watch reported on how some groups have questioned the legality of the committee not setting a date for a public meeting to review the projects halted by anonymous committee members.

joint_finance_committee_jfc_legislature_041823-25.jpg

Joint Finance Committee Co-Chairs Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green), right, and Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), left, defended the process the committee has used for decades to allow anonymous objections to agency funding requests. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
joint_finance_committee_jfc_legislature_041823-05.jpg

State Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) commended Joint Finance Committee members for holding a meeting on funding requests that had been languishing for months without a hearing. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
joint_finance_committee_jfc_legislature_041823-27.jpg

State Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) explained her objection to a request for state stewardship funding for a Pelican River Forest conservation project at a Joint Finance Committee meeting on April 18, 2023. She said town objections had been ignored. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

