Wisconsin is one of the latest states to start training National Guard members as certified nursing assistants. Support for Wisconsin’s healthcare system is critical as Wisconsin continues to see an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.
In mid-January, Gov. Tony Evers announced new efforts with the Wisconsin National Guard to bring needed staffing support to Wisconsin's hospitals and nursing homes.
In an effort to free up capacity at hospitals, staffing relief will allow skilled nursing facilities to open up 200 or more beds by the end of February to receive post-acute care patients.
The first week, approximately 50 Wisconsin National Guard members were deployed to six nursing homes across the state. A group of about 80 members who trained that week will deploy at the end of January. Another group of about 80 members will start training in early February to deploy by the end of February.
“As we continue to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, we are pursuing every available option to bring needed staffing support to Wisconsin’s health systems,” said Gov. Evers. “I’m proud to announce our new partnership with Madison College to provide training to Wisconsin National Guard members so by the end of February we can welcome more than 200 new certified nursing assistants in nursing homes across our state and expand capacity.”
Madison College is providing a 75-hour nurse aide training in the form of a digital badge or digital credentialing.
Digital badge one completes the first 16 hours of a nurse aide course prior to any patient or resident contact. It includes concepts such as understanding and applying resident rights, safety, infection control and emergency procedures, as well as just good communication and interpersonal skills in that environment. The second digital badge focuses on basic nursing skills including activities of daily living, personal care skills (assisting with mobility, feeding, walking, dressing).
The school provides supervised practical training in labs, where students have the opportunity to practice those skills on individuals before they go to the area communities across Wisconsin as part of their deployment mission.
“As cases of Omicron continue to surge, this support is critical for supporting Wisconsin’s nursing homes,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We continue to hear from our nursing home providers that they need more support to care for patients as our health system continues to be stressed by nearly two years of a global pandemic. Our new partnership with Madison College and the Wisconsin National Guard will help us ensure Wisconsinites have access to the care they need and help us increase critical healthcare capacity.”
“The Wisconsin National Guard has been heavily engaged in the battle against COVID-19 since day one of this pandemic,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp. “We see ourselves as neighbors helping neighbors, and when we say that, we mean it. We will continue to assist our state in any way we can because we live and work in these same communities across Wisconsin.”
The Wisconsin National Guard has been a critical partner in helping Wisconsin respond to the COVID-19 pandemic since it started nearly two years ago and has played a key role in supporting COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Since the pandemic began, the Wisconsin National Guard has administered approximately 1.2 million COVID tests, more than 230,000 vaccines, and has taken on a variety of other missions ranging from assisting medical examiners, staffing a state call center to inform residents of test results, managing vaccines stockpiles and personal protective equipment warehouses, staffing self-isolation facilities, and now providing direct care as certified nursing assistants.
“Our healthcare providers are beyond exhausted. We simply do not have enough staff to care for all those who are ill,” said Dr. Lisa Greenwood, Madison College’s associate dean of nursing. “This historic partnership between Madison College and the National Guard is critical in providing Wisconsin communities and the healthcare industry the help they desperately need in the fight against COVID-19.”
