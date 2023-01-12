With a handful of Snow Days already under the belts of local districts, a snowy spring could add days onto the end of the school year.
Many remember the days of sitting in front of a television screen early in the morning waiting for your school’s name to scroll across the bottom of the screen. A thunderous, “YES!” could be heard from students across the land once they witnessed their district’s name cancelled from snow.
Today, the television is just one of many ways local school’s share their weather-related school delays and closings. Websites, social media, phone calls, texts and emails ensure parents have no doubts whether or not school will be in session.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requires that middle and high schools have at least 1,137 hours of instruction in a school year. Elementary and intermediate schools are required to have 1,050 hours of instruction.
Local District Administrators share what goes into the decision of a Snow Day and the outcome of days outside of the classroom.
School District of Amery
District Administrator Shawn Doerfler said the decision whether to cancel school due to the weather typically begins at 4:15 a.m. The director of bus transportation heads out to check the roads. Typically, they spend most of their time off the main roads. The goal is to assess whether busses could travel to and from school. Yet, there is also the consideration of can parents get in and out of their driveways, down their roads, and to and from school.
“I start talking to the director of bus transportation around 4:30 a.m. We decide on a 2-hour delay or school cancellation by 5:15 a.m. at the latest. Between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. the area district administrators talk about their plans. Usually, there is a concerted effort to look largely same in that our road conditions are similar,” said Doerfler.
He said, “At 5:15 a.m. I communicate with the district leadership team. Shortly after that (if there is a delay or a cancellation) the message goes out to parents via phone call, text, and email, and the message is sent to the TV stations. There are approximately a dozen ways that parents are notified of a school delay or cancellation (phone call, text, email, website, FACEBOOK, tv stations, etc…). All parents and staff will typically know where the district stands with the weather by 5:30-5:45 a.m. We want the message out before anyone heads to school. Further, parents need to make work and childcare plans if school is delayed or cancelled.”
Amery schools offer E-Learning. Doerfler said, “Last week was the first time we offered E-Learning in lieu of a snow day which needs to be made up. The plan which was put together by building principals and their staff appeared to work very well. The middle and high school did E-Learning and the elementary and intermediate did packets of work sent home with them the prior school day.”
The School District of Amery builds three snow days into their instructional minutes. This means they can miss three days of school due to weather (or other unforeseen circumstances). After three cancellations, the district is obligated to provide E-Learning or make the days up at the end of the school year in June. “Amery is now in this position. We have had three days of school cancelled. We are now doing E-Learning so that we do not need to make up days in June,” said Doerfler.
What constitutes a full day of school when early releases happen? According to Doerfler, “There is no such thing as what constitutes a full school day. It is purely a matter of instructional minutes. We do not keep kids in school so that we can declare it an official day. It is about reaching the threshold of instructional minutes requirements.”
He said the School District of Amery will always error on the side of safety. The guiding principles they use are as follows:
Can the buses safely get to and from school?
Can parents safely get to and from school?
Can our student drivers get to and from school?
“Please note that the School District of Amery will not employ early releases. Our concern is two-fold: First, on an unplanned day of early release kids will often come home in the early afternoon to an empty house (parents are at work); Second, on planned days of early release high school students will not typically go home. They will make other plans in many cases. It is safer for our kids to remain in school,” said Doerfler.
School District of Clayton
According to District Administrator Ed Cerney, there are multiple steps in the school closing process, starting with calculating exactly how many hours a year will be available for school closings before having to add hours if needed. “The state required hours per year are different for some grade levels. Clayton has about 5 days’ worth of hours available at the high school level. As the year goes on, making up days are not as important any more since there are remote options available if certain specific criteria are followed,” Cerney said.
Watching the weather closely, watching webinars provided by the National Weather Service, being in contact with the town and city plow drivers, contacting neighboring district administrators, and multiple people driving around the district at 4:40 in the morning all have an impact on the decision. Cerney said, “Also in Clayton our land is basically flat so we don't have long hills to climb or create difficulty maintaining control going down.”
What does it take to make decisions concerning after school activity closings? Clayton looks at the weather situation and decides if it will continue into the evening enough so that those staying for afterschool activities will be going home during the bad weather as typically high school students drive themselves and sometimes take other students with them.
Cerney said, “Clayton offers a remote option (sent home packet for elementary and online connections for MS/HS) that will allow us to present a school day virtually on an as needed basis. We do not have an E-Learning option for whenever a student wants to attend that way. If we fall below the required number of hours in WI statute, then hours or days need to be added.”
He said, “When we are watching the weather we take seriously any decision that may create a lower level of safety for our students. Being out waiting for a bus, even with good roads at 40 below wind chill is dangerous. Having ice under 1 inch of snow is much worse than 4 inches of dry snow blowing on a road. Our decisions also include input from a group of 10 superintendents in other districts as we have conversations about the weather in surrounding districts.”
School District of Clear Lake
District Administrator Chris Petersen said their district looks at the following when making cancellation decisions:
Forecasts from the National Weather Service are monitored for potential unsafe conditions. If heavy snow is accumulating overnight, our transportation director and I are out on different roads by about 4:30 a.m. to observe conditions and test whether roads are safe for school buses. There are no set prescribed amounts, but generally snow amounts of 6-8” or more tend to make things challenging. Other factors such as wind, visibility, drifting, ice, and the timing of the snowfall also influence decisions to delay or close school. Will roads be plowed by 6:30 a.m. for buses? (Will roads be cleared by 8:30 a.m. for buses for a delayed start?)
Extreme cold weather can also pose a safety risk, particularly for students waiting at bus stops or walking to school. Temperatures of 25-30 degrees below zero or wind chills of 35-40 below zero, as a rule of thumb, will often close school. Again, other factors must be considered. How fast is the temperature dropping, or how fast is it forecasted to warm up? Has a wind chill advisory or warning been issued?
If we delay or close, we typically try to make a decision and communicate it out by 5:45 a.m.
Local school districts typically communicate with each other about conditions they are observing and/or possible plans to delay or cancel school.
He said, “When school is cancelled, after school activities are cancelled. If severe weather onsets during the school day, we monitor the forecast and the conditions. (Ultimately, is it safe for student-athletes to be travelling home after practice, or for school buses and spectators to be travelling home late at night after contests?).”
Petersen said the recent pandemic demonstrated that even with advance planning, virtual remote learning presents its challenges. “At this time, we have not made it a practice to utilize remote learning during emergency closures. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has minimum requirements for instructional hours for public school students. We add extra days at the end of the year when it is necessary to ensure that the minimum required hours are met,” said Petersen.
He shared, “Releasing students from school early also involves many considerations. It takes at least an hour to mobilize buses and drivers upon a decision to release early. Parents also need time to make plans for young children arriving home earlier than normal. I appreciate very much how our local area school administrators and athletic directors do an excellent job communicating with each other about school and activity cancellations – all for student safety.”
