Ryann

Ryann Mizejewski enjoys outdoor shenanigans on Snow Days.

With a handful of Snow Days already under the belts of local districts, a snowy spring could add days onto the end of the school year.

Many remember the days of sitting in front of a television screen early in the morning waiting for your school’s name to scroll across the bottom of the screen. A thunderous, “YES!” could be heard from students across the land once they witnessed their district’s name cancelled from snow.

