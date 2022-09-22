The board of the Amery Area Public Library is pleased to announce that Heather Wiarda has been named as its new Library Director. In her new role, Heather will lead the way in helping the library fulfill its mission to connect community members with information, ideas, and experiences. Heather sees the role as the Library Director being not only about the library but its place within the community. “Today’s library goes beyond the walls of our new building and extends into the heart of the community,” says Heather. “Our library is a hub for this area and working for the Amery Area Public Library fulfills my desire to use my skills and experience to serve the community I love.”
Heather’s love for libraries began at an early age as she and her parents frequented the public library and community-owned bookstores in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she grew up. Her life-long love of reading and research led her to an undergraduate degree in History; she is currently wrapping up a master's degree in Library and Information Science. The love for books runs deep in Heather’s family; her brother Richard Thomas is an award-winning author and editor of neo-noir and speculative fiction.
Heather is no stranger to people who frequent the library, as she has been working there since 2015, two years after moving to Amery with her husband Brandon. She started working at the Amery library as a circulation assistant and then became the Adult Services Librarian. She lives on a small family farm northeast of Amery with her husband Brandon, daughter May, two dogs adopted from Arnell Memorial Humane Society, and a rotating assortment of barn cats. Their farm, Sleepy Root Farm, specializes in selling commercial seed and culinary garlic. In her spare time she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, and being with family.
Her favorite part about working at the library has been “connecting with people-whether by helping them find their next great read, assisting them with technology, or seeing young people enjoy the programming and services that help them achieve literacy and life skills.” “I love working with people of all ages,” Heather added. “Today’s libraries are not a place where you will be “shushed’! It is a place where you can gather with friends and community groups, learn a new skill, find some new shows to watch, or borrow a lawn game for a family picnic or high school graduation party.”
Heather is driven by her conviction that libraries are crucial components to thriving communities, and looks forward to working with existing patrons, prospective patrons, businesses and community groups to foster meaningful and impactful partnerships. She knows that investments in public libraries are a “worthy and sound investment in our community and its residents.” And, Heather adds, “My door is always open. Stop in anytime if you would like to know more about me or the library!”
Former Director Rachel Thomas will be the new Director at the Rice Lake Public Library.
For more information, visit the Amery Area Public Library website (amerylibrary.org) or call 715-268-9340.
