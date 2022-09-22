Wiarda

Heather Wiarda

The board of the Amery Area Public Library is pleased to announce that Heather Wiarda has been named as its new Library Director. In her new role, Heather will lead the way in helping the library fulfill its mission to connect community members with information, ideas, and experiences. Heather sees the role as the Library Director being not only about the library but its place within the community. “Today’s library goes beyond the walls of our new building and extends into the heart of the community,” says Heather. “Our library is a hub for this area and working for the Amery Area Public Library fulfills my desire to use my skills and experience to serve the community I love.”

Heather’s love for libraries began at an early age as she and her parents frequented the public library and community-owned bookstores in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she grew up. Her life-long love of reading and research led her to an undergraduate degree in History; she is currently wrapping up a master's degree in Library and Information Science. The love for books runs deep in Heather’s family; her brother Richard Thomas is an award-winning author and editor of neo-noir and speculative fiction.

